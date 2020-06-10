Amava Launches "Amava Learns" to Deliver Purpose and Connection Through Continuing Education Opportunities

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amava , the leading platform connecting a new generation of empty nesters and active retirees with jobs, volunteer opportunities and unique experiences, has expanded its offerings to include hundreds of new instructor-led classes and self-paced courses.

Many Amava members are Baby Boomers and Gen Xers interested in learning new skills, pursuing interests and hobbies or just challenging themselves. In a recent Amava poll of more than 175,000 households, 60% of the respondents chose "learning something new" as a top priority. Besides the obvious benefit of attaining knowledge, continuing education is a great way to expand the mind, find new purpose and establish new social connections.

"Lifelong learning is a fundamental part of the lives of our members," says Mark Silverman, CEO of Amava. "We want to make it as easy as possible for them to find quality classes and other learning experiences that meet their evolving needs at the best price."

Amava's initial offerings include classes that help members extend or reboot their careers and classes that enable them to pursue their interests. Popular classes include learning to jam on the guitar , cook like Carla Hall , give a great speech , write the perfect resume , run a nonprofit and many more.

Many courses offer live online 1:1 and group interactions. Offline offerings are currently limited due to Covid-19, however, new courses are being added every week with offline courses at local colleges and other locations to be added as social distancing restrictions subside.

Exploring Amava classes, as well as jobs, volunteer opportunities and unique experiences is free. Members can contact the Amava team to learn more about classes and get help enrolling. Visit the Amava member benefits page today to learn more about becoming a member or sign up for the newsletter.

Amava is connecting a new generation of empty-nesters and active retirees with select socially engaging opportunities to earn, learn, give back and more. Amava is committed to helping you "Discover Your Next" including flexible jobs, volunteer gigs, unique experiences and educational opportunities to help you maintain a balanced, healthy life. Amava is always looking for potential partners to provide value to this rapidly growing group of highly skilled, educated and diverse adults.

