AMAX Announces StorMax® 200Gb/s Storage Systems for Deploying Integrated AI Computing at Scale

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX's HPC and AI Solutions Group announced the launch of its updated ultra-high-performance storage solution series, StorMax®, all-flash and hybrid flash storage solutions featuring 200Gb/s NVMe over Fabrics on InfiniBand with Mellanox ConnectX-6 adapters. StorMax® platforms are the highest performance, most secure and scalable architectures in the market, with unmatched price-performance storage capability that accelerates all AI computing, database, big data analytics, cloud, web 2.0, and video processing data.

As an Elite NVIDIA partner, AMAX designed the StorMax® high-performance storage series to optimally pair with the latest NVIDIA A100 GPU compute solutions combined with NVIDIA Mellanox 200Gb/s high-speed networking to supply compute and storage I/O through streamlined parallelism, performance and scale.

"With the availability of Mellanox 200Gb/s fabrics for GPU compute and storage as the new standard connectivity for server platforms hosting NVIDIA A100 accelerator cards, we see an immediate need for high bandwidth low latency NVMe storage solutions matching GPU server bandwidth," said Dr. Rene Meyer, VP of Technology and Product Development at AMAX. "Maximizing storage bandwidth will reduce GPU idle time, while shared storage allows for more effective management of training data lakes for parallel training in GPU cluster and multi-user settings. We are excited to announce our 200Gb/s NVMe stand-alone and scale-out storage solutions as part of our NVIDIA DGX POD turnkey offerings."

The StorMax® series features Mellanox ConnectX-6 with Virtual Protocol Interconnect offering two ports of 200Gb/s InfiniBand and Ethernet connectivity, sub-600 nanosecond latency, and 215 million messages per second. Mellanox ConnectX-6 cards bring crucial innovation to network security by providing block-level encryption; off-loaded by the ConnectX-6 hardware, improving latency and saving precious CPU cycles.

In addition, AMAX's StorMax® 200Gb/s storage systems deliver low-latency distributed block storage for web-scale applications, enabling shared NVMe across any network and supports any local or distributed file system. StorMax® features an intelligent management layer that abstracts underlying hardware with CPU offload, creates logical volumes with redundancy, and provides centralized, intelligent management and monitoring. All applications benefit from the ultra-low latency, extremely high throughput and high IOPs of a local NVMe device with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall TCO dramatically.

AMAX's StorMax® series 200Gb/s systems include:

StorMax® A-1110NV : 1U single-socket AMD EPYC processor All-Flash storage server, with 10 x 2.5" hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays

: 1U single-socket AMD EPYC processor All-Flash storage server, with 10 x 2.5" hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays StorMax® A-2440L: 2U 4-node single-socket AMD EPYC processor storage server, with 24 x 2.5" hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive bays (6 x bays per node)

AMAX's StorMax® storage solutions coupled with NVIDIA A100 GPU servers are ideal for companies tackling today's toughest compute challenges. Customers now have simple access to world-class supercomputing infrastructure that delivers the highest performance and scalability to accelerate the world's largest AI workloads.

For more information on AMAX's high-performance storage solutions, please contact us at [email protected].

About AMAX:

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in application-tailored cloud, data center, open architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning and OEM Server Manufacturing solutions designed towards highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers, or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success.

