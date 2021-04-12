AMAX Selected by NVIDIA and DDN To Deliver Turnkey Rack-Scale Solution for AI and HPC Workloads

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX , a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and OEM data center manufacturing, announced today its collaboration with NVIDIA and DDN to deliver a first-of-its-kind complete turnkey AI solution featuring NVIDIA DGX™ A100 systems, DDN A3I® storage solution, advanced cluster management, NVIDIA NGC software and AMAX's Professional Services Offerings. AMAX's NVIDIA DGX™ POD solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly in any environment; removing the guesswork from the building and enabling rapid deployment and management of AI projects.

AMAX's DGX POD solution leverages DDN A3I storage and the NVIDIA DGX POD reference architecture. The featured storage is an integrated DDN AI400X™, an all-NVME flash appliance within the A3I product line of AI and analytics data solutions. The AMAX DGX POD also comes with 256TB of raw flash capacity to ensure maximum productivity of the two NVIDIA DGX A100 systems. The four NVIDIA Quantum QM8700 HDR 200Gb/s InfiniBand switches provide the optimal interconnect for DGX POD with 40 ports each of connectivity. Preloaded and configured Bright Cluster Manager software for HPC will provide management for the hardware, operating system, HPC software and user accessibility. The AMAX DGX POD is fully integrated and factory tested as a comprehensive turnkey solution, enabling a tightly optimized and easily deployed HPC cluster.

"AMAX is proud to deepen its partnership with DDN to design and deploy premium turnkey, fully integrated and supported HPC & AI infrastructures based on NVIDIA DGX systems," said Bohr Tsao, Vice President of Corporate Development at AMAX. "AMAX brings a superior enterprise-ready cluster to organizations who are ready to enable AI for production and deliver faster time to insight. AMAX leverages its decades of professional expertise to evaluate deployment environments for space, cooling and power constraints to guarantee a smooth cluster implementation."

The AMAX DGX POD with NVIDIA DGX A100 and DDN A3I storage is an AI supercomputing infrastructure, providing the computational power necessary to train today's state-of-the-art deep learning models and fuel innovation well into the future. It enables IT leaders to deploy AI faster and more efficiently, delivering a groundbreaking performance. The AMAX DGX POD is designed to solve the world's most challenging computational problems.

As a company grows, its AI infrastructure will need to be scaled. With over 40 years of experience in advanced server manufacturing and hyperscale rack integration, AMAX is the ideal partner to implement the DGX POD for a seamless integration. AMAX's turnkey DGX POD solution is thoroughly tested and validated, optimized for fast, responsive and reliable access, making it ready to deploy and install at a data center in minutes.

"AI and data science workloads require powerful infrastructure and software optimized to efficiently meet the demands of these advanced applications," said Tony Paikeday, Senior Director of DGX Systems at NVIDIA. "Integrated with NVIDIA NGC software, DDN storage and leading-edge tools, this AMAX solution based on NVIDIA DGX POD gives enterprises an easy-to-deploy approach for accelerating their AI success."

AMAX engineers analyze power, space and cooling conditions as a part of every cluster project. This thorough evaluation allows organizations to significantly reduce operating expenses through better energy efficiency while enabling stable, high-performance operations in a high-density computing environment. The AMAX DGX POD offers a rack-level cooling design option with active rear door heat exchanger (RDHx) technology to deliver a custom thermal management solution for specific environments.

"DDN's innovative AI solutions dramatically accelerate our customer's path to competitive value from their data like no other storage solution available, and at any scale," said Dr. James Coomer, Senior Vice President of Products, DDN. "We are delighted to partner with AMAX to advance these proven, turnkey solutions as the foundation of successful AI for the enterprise."

About AMAX

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in data center, open architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning, application-tailored cloud and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX, visit http://www.amax.com .

About DDN

DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For more than 20 years, DDN has designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers, universities and government agencies to generate more value and to accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture, store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more information, visit https://www.ddn.com

Media Contact

Kasey Thomas

[email protected]

SOURCE AMAX