AMAX Unveils New Series of AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series Processor-Based Servers

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX, a leader in integrated supply chain manufacturing and orchestration announced availability of the latest generation of servers, based on the new AMD EPYC™ 7202 Series Processor, delivering the most optimized performance per watt per dollar, with outstanding density, superior bandwidth, lower data center TCO, optimized compute, memory, storage resources, and unparalleled I/O capacity. AMAX bare metal rack servers can be customized for various workloads and engineered to order for any hybrid data center environments including liquid-cooled submersion.

AMAX server platforms with AMD EPYC 7002 series processors include:

ServMax™ Servers -

1. Compute intensive servers, with up to 128 cores (256 threads), 8TB memory, and 5+ TFlops of double-precision performance in a single server.

2. Hyper-converged multi-node systems, combine computing performance and data storage, deliver breakthrough performance, compute density, high-speed networking and I/O with stability and increased uptime.

These servers deliver 4X more IO bandwidth, support for PCIe Gen 4, with up to 162 lanes per system, and provide 2X more PCIe lanes than the competition.

StorMax™ Storage Servers, optimized for SDS, database processing and virtual storage. These systems deliver up to 360 TB NVMe flash storage with greater than 80GB/s IO bandwidth per server.

BrainMax™ Deep Learning GPU Servers, with up to 6x GPU direct host-device connection, deliver maximum performance in acceleration and high scalability for AI, Deep Learning and HPC applications.

AMAX's systems with AMD EPYC 7002 series processors are also designed with hardened mechanism to handle security vulnerability without performance degradation. These systems utilize embedded security protection and pervasive encryption features to guard mission-critical data and applications.

"Driven by AMD's history of datacenter innovation, including 7nm process technology, first x86 supplier to support PCIe Gen 4, and embedded security protection, the AMD EPYC 7002 Series Processors set a new standard for the modern datacenter," said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter Solutions Group, AMD. "Together, these innovations deliver the breakthrough performance customers need."

Evaluation units and remote testing program are available, please contact AMAX.

About AMAX

AMAX is the leading trusted service provider in integrated supply chain manufacturing and orchestration. As a Foxconn Technology Group affiliate, AMAX specializes in the manufacturing of server appliances, high-performance computing and storage, AI computing and analytic platforms, converged infrastructure, and data centers at any scale. We work with software, hardware, and services companies to bring turn-key appliances and technology innovation to market faster with greater trust, security, quality, and assurance. AMAX tailors its intelligent manufacturing and global supply chain programs to best suit each client's requirements from design to full production and reverse logistics with continuous track record for on-time delivery and quality.

Related Images

amax.png

SOURCE AMAX

Related Links

http://www.amax.com

