AMAXG Group's Integrated Platform for NFT-Metaverse to Enter Global Market

CEO Choi Jeong Moo of AMAXG group has researched and developed a solution for the practical application of blockchain and commercialization of virtual assets. He is credited with the foundation for realizing a Metaverse where the building of big data and providing AI-linked services are possible using blockchain which is a core component of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The IT group has already created BizAuto platform which is based on the convergence of BizAuto Mainnet to overcome security and speed issues with virtual assets through a combination of its own technology and proprietary technology of AutoXML of the 3K group (CEO: Young Root Kim). AutoXML is a globally competitive solution for advanced ideas such as blockchain, big data, AI, and IoT. The XML technology generates Metadata out of existing information. This will drive machines to learn and work on web browsers eliminating the process of programming and relevant software.

BizAuto platform consists of three different units that are BIZA CarnegieMall (the world's first decentralized P2P shopping mall DApp), BIZA Metaversity (an interactive AI education platform that combines educational institutes around the world), and BIZA UVIT (an NFT gallery for digital assets of culture, art, e-sports, movable property, and real estate sectors). Additional services to be introduced include BIZA Motors (a car-trading platform), BIZA KIOSK (a mobile platform for ordering and delivery), and BIZA Checkup (a platform for managing medical checkup appointments).

CEO Choi Jeong Moo said, "While blockchain is the core technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the relevant industry is currently at a standstill. We are making changes upon this. We will create a successful ecosystem that covers 300 sectors of W3C through rigorous R&D." He added, "We will become a leader of the industry that will contribute to human prosperity. We will distribute our exceptional technology that is capable of integrating big data, AI, NFT and Metaverse on blockchain technology. Our platform will be the platform for our future."

SOURCE AMAXG Group