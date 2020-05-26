Amaze™ for Applications - Hexaware's Unique Automated Cloud Re-platforming Solution for Guaranteed 60 to 75% Cost and Time Savings

In the conventional method, migrating millions of lines of code is a manual, complex and time-consuming process leading to skyrocketing costs. It is also highly risky due to the lack of institutional knowledge of Legacy applications. Amaze™ can be a game changer today especially when enterprises are no longer thinking of whether they should adopt the cloud but rather how fast they should. According to Gartner, "CIOs looking to prepare their organization to thrive in the upcoming turns must take a differentiated approach to cloud computing. It will be essential for CIOs to develop a formal strategy that helps to put individual cloud decisions in the context of the enterprise's strategic goals."

Amaze™ can benefit organizations across industries looking to leverage cloud elasticity and agility. Based on an initial analysis report, an appropriate application re-platform option is identified. It then converts the existing architecture into micro services architecture by refactoring the code in an automated manner and integrating state of the art, new age cloud-based design patterns wherever required.

The refactored architecture is service based, making it easy to isolate issues and test. A rigorous certification process is carried out by consultants ensuring the refactored code's efficacy, security and performance. While migrating a single application takes over 6 months and is an expensive and risky process with no working guarantees, Amaze™ for Applications' automated refactoring brings down the time-taken to a mere 4-6 weeks.

Automation led, Amaze™ enables companies to save 60% of implementation costs and 75% in cloud migration time while increasing elasticity, productivity and efficiency.

Srinivasan Panchapakesan, EVP & Global Head, - ATM Business & H&I Delivery, said, "Digital leap-frogging and resilience on Cloud can help businesses stay ahead of the curve and fast track towards competitive advantage. With Amaze™ powered automation, you tick all the strategic boxes that help enterprises adapt to change and evolve towards holistic business transformation."

