Amazon Advertising Demand Side Platform DSP UK Based Business Clear Ads Launches Podcast

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Ads, the UK's pre-eminent Amazon advertising demand side platform (DSP) business, has recently announced the launch of its podcast, "Highway to Sell." The show has already covered topics of interest, including recommending a strategy for bidding and keyword research, how to decide on an appropriate budget for campaigns, and the main benefits of Amazon PPC. New episodes will be available to listeners every two weeks on the audio streaming services Spotify, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Pocket Casts, and RadioPublic.

George Meressa, Clear Ads Founder

To expand its ability to share its wealth of experience, the new podcast is centered around helping sellers and e-commerce businesses navigate the Amazon advertising platform and provide insight into Amazon PPC and Amazon's Demand Side Platform. Each episode will:

Share industry insights and tips

Provide strategic advice

Share real stories, interviews and recommendations for seller campaigns

Answer seller questions.

Co-hosts George Roberts, Clear Ads' Head of Sales, and Tom Waghorn, Clear Ads' Head of Accounts, kicked off the new show with "New Year New DSP." On the program, the pair discussed Amazon DSP as a superior marketing tool and its advantages over other digital advertising strategies. Amazon DSP has evolved quickly over the last few years, recently branching into streaming and video ads, creating a far more intuitive platform with an incredible audience reach on and off Amazon.

And to answer why so many people are jumping onto Amazon's DSP, the hosts reply, "Because you now have an insight into how they [consumers] are interacting with your brand, how they are interacting with your competitors, and what their interests are."

The episode interestingly notes that although Amazon DSP is an Amazon-owned platform, it is available to both advertisers who sell products on Amazon and those who do not.

Amazon DSP is defined as a demand side platform that enables advertisers to buy display, video, and audio ads programmatically to promote products, services, or brands, on and off Amazon, allowing for the management of advertising across many real-time bidding networks. With this, sellers can reach new and existing audiences with improved relevance and results, access unique and high-quality inventory, appear in brand-safe environments, and build a metrics-based strategy.

Amazon's DSP has the edge over the competition with its exclusive customer data for accurate targeting and remarketing, access to Amazon-owned properties, and partner exchanges such as Fire TV, IMDb, Kindle, Echo, and Audible, and its ability to help brands easily and efficiently scale-up their advertising efforts.

When utilized correctly, Amazon DSP can unlock great potential for marketing campaigns. The Amazon DSP UK agency founder, George Meressa, says, "Our dedicated team of Amazon advertising experts helps vendors recognize their target audience, identify the best areas to place their products, and put together the right advert content to maximize product visibility and sales with the allocated budget."

He continues, "If you already are an Amazon vendor or are just starting out, we will work with you to build a personalized campaign to increase your return on investment. Our goal is to get our clients more sales, more revenue, and bigger profits."

