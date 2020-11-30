Amazon Listing Suspensions On the Rise: Law Firm Identifies Critical Trend for Amazon Sellers to Know in Q4

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today critical information for Amazon sellers in a breaking news video intended to help them know what to do if their listings are suspended but not their accounts. The firm has identified an important trend from its hundreds of suspension cases that points to Amazon now being more inclined to suspend listings than seller accounts. This trend has important implications on how Amazon sellers approach the management of their business.

"In addition to the tons of related account cases, we are seeing that Amazon has been more inclined to suspend seller listings than shut down entire accounts. While suspensions are never good news, it's worth noting that a listing suspension is better than an account suspension," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq. "It's always, always better to simply lose a listing rather than have your entire account go down."

It is common among Amazon sellers all over the world to live in fear that their account is going to be suspended and that they're going to lose their leading ASINs. Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. even developed a series of webinars in the past titled "Selling & Afraid" to quickly address the feeling of dread many Amazon sellers were experiencing due to Amazon's common practice of issuing inauthentic suspensions. Along with the webinar series, the firm produces numerous content on a weekly basis intended to educate and empower Amazon sellers on how to avoid suspension, reinstate their accounts if suspended and generally not live in fear.

"The mechanism that we use to get accounts reinstated works to get listings back. We help sellers with whatever they need, be it a listing or account reinstatement, dealing with IP issues, or conducting arbitrations against Amazon," said Rosenbaum. "For listing or account reinstatements, what Amazon sellers need to do first is write a really short, concise and persuasive plan of action."

