Amazon Prime Day Laptop, PC & Monitor Deals 2019: The Best Surface Pro, Chromebook & 4K Monitor Sales Compared by Save Bubble
Jul 13, 2019, 14:24 ET
Here's the best early Prime Day PC & laptop deals for 2019, including Microsoft Surface, Chromebook & 4K gaming monitor Prime Day savings
BOSTON, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laptop & PC Prime Day deals are starting early. Save Bubble, the online deals experts, have rounded up the top computing deals and are listing them below.
Best Laptop Deals:
- Save 59% off on the Samsung 11.6" Chromebook - instant savings on this lightweight cloud-based laptop
- Save $300 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Latest Model) - this powerful, ultra-slim tablet is on sale now at Amazon
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model) - this ultra-thin all-purpose notebook is made more secure with Touch ID
- Save 54% off on the HP 2019 Newest Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop - this lightweight laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD is on sale now
Best PC Deals:
- Save $450 on the SkyTech Omega Gaming Computer Desktop PC - play the most demanding PC titles smoothly on this Intel i7, GTX 1070, 16GB RAM machine
- Save $500 on the Apple iMac 27-inch (2017 Model) - this top-rated desktop computer features a Retina 5K display and a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor
- Save 31% off on the Dell XPS 8930-740BLK Tower Desktop - carries an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8700 for speedy processing even on demanding programs
Best Monitor Deals:
- Save 52% off on the ASUS 21.5" Full HD LED Monitor - enjoy lifelike images on this slim display with aspect control and dynamic contrast
- Save $250 on the Acer Predator NVIDIA G-Sync Display - this gaming monitor supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay
- Save $100 on the LG 24-inch 4K IPS Monitor - this best-selling Ultra HD monitor is on sale now
Prime Day deals are only available for a short period of time and some are limited to Prime members. Check out the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
Amazon have been running Prime Day for five years now, with each year's sale growing in size and scale. A record number of Prime members shopped across 17 countries during the last Prime Day event, making it the biggest sales event in Amazon's history at the time. Sales of televisions saw record growth, with the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition (50-inch and 43-inch models) becoming the best-selling TV deals in Amazon history.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.
The deals team at Save Bubble track prices to find the best laptop, monitor & PC deals for shoppers over Amazon's Prime Day sales event.
Find all currently active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
