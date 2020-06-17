Amazon Sales Increase 1048% as New GLUCODOWN® by Glucose Health, Inc. TV Campaign to Launch on CNBC, BLOOMBERG & FOX BUSINESS

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) – the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® – today advised that May 2020 sales of GLUCODOWN® at Amazon were $33,185.40 vs. May 2019 sales of $2,889.71 – a 1048% increase. Additionally, May 2020 sales of GLUCODOWN® increased by 36% compared to $24,314.31 for the previous month of April 2020, at Amazon.

Today, Glucose Health, Inc. also announced the start of production of a new TV advertising campaign featuring the GLUCODOWN® TV commercial – but with a special ending calling attention to Glucose Health, Inc. as the manufacturer of GLUCODOWN® and prominently featuring the ticker symbol "GLUC". The new TV ad is conceived to appeal to potential GLUCODOWN® customers and investors – simultaneously – and will air on the nation's three most watched business and investing networks, CNBC, BLOOMBERG and FOX BUSINESS.

Previously, on May 13, 2020, Glucose Health, Inc. advised by press release, that TV advertising of GLUCODOWN® was expanding to DISH and DIRECT TV, for the first time. Expansion to DISH and DIRECT TV brought the GLUCODOWN® brand to a total potential audience of 35 million households that had never before seen GLUCODOWN®.

As consumers view GLUCODOWN® in TV (and also Facebook video) advertising, they are discovering an entirely original product. GLUCODOWN® is the very first nutritious, but most importantly delicious, tea mix, in America infused with a special form of soluble fiber shown to maintain healthy blood sugar and regular digestive health.1

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC)

Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., GLUCODOWN® nutritional beverages are specifically formulated for the diabetic/adult nutrition retail category. More than 100 million Americans are estimated to be diabetic or pre-diabetic, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.2 GLUCODOWN® provides these consumers, and increasingly many other health-conscious consumers such as followers of a KETO diet, with a nutritious, efficacious and delicious beverage option. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC.

For more GLUC news visit www.glucosehealthinc.com

1. For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

2. National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services.

