Amazon Sellers Can Now Hire Chatbot-Trained VAs From VAA Philippines for Better Customer Engagement & More Reviews

HADERA, Israel, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VAA Philippines, the world's only company specializing in virtual assistant services for Amazon sellers, is happy to announce its Amazon VA experts are now specially trained to create chatbots to help businesses increase customer engagement and get more reviews.

Learn more about VA doing chatbots at https://www.vaaphilippines.com/va-services/amazon-expert/.

Chatbots are one of the most well-known examples of artificial intelligence. According to Wikipedia, a chatbot is a software application used to conduct an online chat conversation via text or text-to-speech instead of directly contacting a live human agent. The company's Co-founder and CEO, Gilad Freimann, reports, "The use of chatbots in business is rapidly growing in popularity. Therefore, we have added a level of training for our VAs to include the creation and maintenance of chatbots for brands looking to improve customer relations."

The company suggests that it can be difficult for sellers to communicate directly with their customers in the Amazon marketplace. Freimann adds, "Chatbots provide the opportunity for customers to communicate with the company they purchased from. This engagement opens the door for sharing information such as email addresses and phone numbers and provides a more positive purchasing experience."

Using chatbots to share this type of information also gives companies the chance to offer high-value gifts, discounts, and better service to their customers. "Since it is not possible to send emails on the Amazon platform, making use of chatbots is the most direct way to reach out to customers." Reviews on Amazon are vital to a brand's success. By utilizing chatbot technology for sellers, VAs can continue the work of the chatbot by calling a customer or sending them an email for a request for reviews and feedback.

A client who has recently taken advantage of the latest VA training is happy to report great success using a Social Media expert, stating, "The VA helped me to create a great FB business page, she created a chatbot that answers potential customers and takes their emails. In her second month, she went full power on Instagram and created an account there as well. She posts for us three times a week, and our followers are growing."

To find additional information about virtual assistant for seller central or to see the full range of services provided by VAA Philippines, please visit https://www.vaaphilippines.com/va-services/amazon-expert/.

About VAA Philippines

VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.

Contact Name: Gilad Freimann

Contact Email: [email protected]

Contact Phone: 972526919934

SOURCE VAA Philippines