Amazon Web Services Secures Lead Sponsorship for 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIIA, the principal trade association for the software, education technology, and digital content industries, today announced Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the lead sponsor of the 36th annual CODiE Awards program, the highest-level sponsorship for the CODiE Awards and the sole cloud provider sponsor.

"We are honored to welcome AWS as the lead sponsor of the premier awards program honoring the best of education and business technology. For more than 35 years, the CODiE Awards have placed a spotlight on the most innovative, high-impact products in the marketplace. This collaboration underscores the importance of the CODiE Awards in recognizing the future of innovation in these industries," said Jeff Joseph, president of SIIA.

This sponsorship highlights AWS's commitment to excellence in innovation, particularly in the area of education technology, where AWS supports the growth of EdTech startups through the AWS EdStart accelerator, and growth of industry leaders in the AWS Partner Network. The organization will provide AWS Promotional Credit to finalists and winners in each of the following categories:

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in EdTech

Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning

"AWS is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation of education through our connections in the education community, including technology providers," said Kim Majerus, Leader, U.S. Education, State and Local Government at AWS. "As a company built on innovation and thinking big, we are thrilled to be working with SIIA on the CODiE Awards to recognize bold solutions that are helping make education always available, personal, and lifelong for everyone."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. During the first-round review, educators and administrators are invited to evaluate the Education Technology CODiE Award categories, and business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, and investors evaluate products in the business technology categories. Scores from the first round determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Numerous past CODiE Award recipients use the AWS Cloud including Blackboard, Cengage Learning, D2L, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Hobsons, Instructure, Matific, Pearson, PowerSchool, Renaissance Learning, Scholastic and Watermark.

The 2021 CODiE Award winners will be announced on June 22nd and 23rd. This year, 18 new categories have been added, including five in response to COVID-19.

About CODiE Awards The peer recognized CODiE Awards celebrates innovative products, cutting-edge solutions and new technology. For 36 years, the CODiEs have honored software, education, information, financial and media products for excellence and innovation. Award nominations are now open. To nominate for a CODiE or get involved, please visit https://siia.net.

About SIIA SIIA is the leading organization connecting more than 700 financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies and associations. Our diverse members help learners of all ages prepare to succeed in their future, manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today's challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes. Simply put, our members make the world work. For more information, please visit www.siia.net.

