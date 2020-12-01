Amazon Wins Black Friday Weekend With 1 In 5 Dollars Spent

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released data showing Amazon for the first time had the highest share of spend over the Black Friday shopping weekend, which covers Thursday through Sunday. This reflects all retailer banners across fast moving consumer goods channels, eCommerce, apparel and specialty stores. This data is available for key retailers in total and by generation, income level and ethnicity. Numerator will release full Cyber Weekend results (Thursday through Monday) by Wednesday. Key findings include:

OVERALL

Online made massive gains in Black Friday weekend shopping, moving from 24% share of spend in 2019 to 38% share of spend in 2020

Amazon.com is the big winner, up 7.4 percentage points to 19% of total spend in 2020 (versus 11.7% in 2019) -- just six weeks post Prime Day



BestBuy.com shows growth, up 1.9 percentage points versus 2019



Other online sites such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Costco.com show modest increases versus year ago (up 0.7, 0.3 and 0.2 percentage points respectively) -- but not enough to offset brick & mortar (B&M) losses

Brick & mortar stores dropped to 62% of Black Friday weekend spend from 75% in 2019

Walmart B&M took the largest hit, with a decrease of six percentage points to 9.5% of total spend in 2020 (down from 15.5% share of spend in 2019)



Target and Home Depot B&M showed 1.5 and 0.6 percentage point declines in share -- while Costco B&M held steady in its share versus a year ago

Among large retailers splitting spend between B&M and online, Target led at 36/64% on/off line followed by Walmart (30/70%) and Costco (21/79%)

BY GENERATION

Millennials topped online buying at 47% of spend -- and had the highest generational percent of online spend at all leading dot.coms, except Amazon

However, Gen X made the biggest shift to online, with online share of spend increasing by 15.7 points to 41% of spend -- followed by Millennials with an increase of 14.8 points to 46% of spend and Boomers with an increase of 12.6 points to 33% of spend

Millennials also drove the largest increases in online spend share at retailer eCommerce sites, except at Walmart.com where Gen X drove a share increase of 1.5 points

Amazon.com had highest share of spend for every generation except the "Greatest Generation" where it was narrowly eclipsed by Walmart (both B&M and online combined)

The largest generational increases at Amazon were with Gen X, Boomers and the Greatest Gen -- with 8.1%, 8.4% and 8.3% point change increases respectively

BY INCOME

Higher income consumers spent more online -- with 42% of their total spend taking place online, followed by middle income at 37% and low income at 30% of spend online (high income = > $80k annual income; middle income = $40k - $80k ; lower income = < $40k )

annual income; middle income = - ; lower income = < ) Walmart secured the largest share of spend with low income shoppers at 18.8% (versus 13.6% share of spend across all income levels)

Amazon secured the largest share with high income shoppers at 21.9% of spend

BY ETHNICITY

Hispanics and Blacks/African Americans made the biggest shift to online with share point increases of 17.8 and 16.5 each versus prior year -- and the national increase in online shopping at 13.9 points

Online / offline spend share shows little variance by ethnicity, although consumers identifying as Asian lead with 39.7% of spend online, followed by Hispanic (39%), Black/African American (38.7%) and White/Caucasian (38.4%)

Walmart had highest share of spend among White/Caucasian, Black/African American and Hispanic consumers at 14.3%, 13.5% and 13.3% respectively

Costco significantly outperforms among Asians, securing 12.6% of Asian spend while Costco is just 3.3% of total spend nationally

Amazon had highest share of spend among White/Caucasian, Black/African American and Asians at 19.9%, 18.5% and 18.4% respectively

"Traditional market share measurement hasn't kept pace with technology, leaving it trapped in a brick & mortar view. This is the first time brands and retailers can see market share across all the stores -- not just tracked brick & mortar outlets -- as well as by the people who buy products, not just the stores that sell them," said Eric Becher, CEO, Numerator.

Cyber Weekend Share of Spend Total and By Generation

11/26/20 - 11/29/20



Gen Z > 1996 Millennials 1982-1995 Gen X 1965-1981 Boomers 1945-1964 Greatest Generation < 1945 TOTAL ALL ONLINE 32.6% 46.4% 40.1% 32.5% 20.8% 38.4% ALL B&M 67.5% 53.6% 59.4% 67.5% 79.2% 61.6% Walmart B&M 9.7% 7.7% 9.0% 10.9% 15.4% 9.5% Walmart.com 3.4% 5.0% 4.9% 2.6% 2.0% 4.0% Total Walmart 13.1% 12.7% 13.9% 13.6% 17.5% 13.6% Target B&M 4.8% 3.7% 3.3% 2.4% 2.2% 3.0% Target.com 0.8% 3.1% 1.8% 0.7% 0.0% 1.7% Total Target 5.6% 6.8% 5.1% 3.1% 2.2% 4.7% Costco B&M 1.6% 2.8% 2.7% 2.4% 1.7% 2.6% Costco.com 0.3% 1.5% 0.7% 0.4% 0.0% 0.7% Total Costco 1.9% 4.3% 3.4% 2.8% 1.7% 3.3% Amazon.com 14.3% 18.3% 19.6% 19.5% 16.0% 19.1% BestBuy.com 3.4% 5.3% 3.1% 1.5% 0.0% 3.0% Home Depot B&M 1.6% 1.8% 2.3% 3.0% 3.7% 2.4%

The Numerator share of spend data is based on consumer spend as reported in its million person share measurement tracking system. The large scope of Numerator's measurement system enables reliable consumer-centric share reporting for the first time.

Black Friday and Cyber Weekend share of spend and share change data are available by retailer, generation, ethnicity and income through Numerator's Cyber Weekend insights .

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has ~2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

