Ambassador & MedWand Dubbed 20th Annual Last Gadget Standing at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Gadget Standing, named TWO products as the coveted Last Gadget Standing winners for the first time ever in the event's history on Thursday, January 9 at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Ambassador and MedWand both took home the title of 'Last Gadget Standing' for the 20th annual audience-based award show produced by Living in Digital Times (LIDT) in partnership with CTA.

"This was one of the closest voting polls we have seen in the past 20 years – it was quite exhilarating, and we are thrilled to have two winners for this year," shared Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times Founder and President. "Regardless of who won, everyone on stage today was a winner. Each finalist promises to improve our lives in so many ways and they certainly impressed everyone in the room."

Winner Ambassador Interpreter wow-ed the audience with its highest quality translation tool out on the market for professionals and travelers of all backgrounds. Its over-the-ear design makes it as hygienic and versatile as it is shareable, with seamless pairing, simple sharing and adaptable settings for natural and professional-grade live translations across the globe.

Las Vegas physician Dr. Samir Qamar won the audience over with his MedWand – handheld medical diagnostic device. MedWand contains a powerful camera system, pulse oximeter, IR thermometer, stethoscope and ECG all in a single 4-ounce enclosure. In addition to the real time remote exams, it can be used by home health care, EMS, hospice and palliative care workers, as well as assisted living home monitoring environments.

The online People's Choice award winners for Last Gadget Standing are WowCube, ClearUP & ThermArt.

WowCube is a Rubik's cube inspired electronic platform for gaming and much more

ClearUP is an electronic wand for sinus pain relief

ThermArt is smartphone enabled ear and forehead thermometer

Hundreds of applications in the cutting edge IoT devices, AI-powered devices, AR/VR, self-driving kits and more, submitted for a chance to be dubbed one of the top ten finalists for CES 2020 Last Gadget Standing. The top ten finalists each had 4-minutes to present their gadgets on stage to a live audience and included:

The 20th Annual Last Gadget Standing was hosted by Jennifer Jolly, Emmy award-winning tech-life TV show host and writer for The New York Times. The contest's media and production partner, Getgeeked.tv, produced the famed halftime trivia contest where the audience won exciting swag by correctly answering esoteric tech questions.

