Amber Engine and Junction AI Partner to Bring "Click-to-Deploy" Amazon Insights to E-Commerce Brands

More marketing data is available now than ever before, from SEO analysis to online user behaviors. Knowing what to do with that data is where many brands fall short. Unprecedented times in e-commerce have also required brands to pivot faster to stay competitive. In 2020, e-commerce grew by almost 27% to $4.28 billion , a trend which is expected to continue.

The Amber Engine and Junction AI partnership aims to change how marketers manage online initiatives with click-to-deploy AI-powered insights.

Amber Engine's inventive PIM coupled with the new AI-powered product data optimization tool allows brands to uncover exactly what to update in product data. This equips them to sell successfully on busy and increasingly costly marketplaces. "Amber," the e-commerce brand's new personal AI assistant, guides brands to create high-converting product listings on Amazon and other online marketplaces to cut through the noise and reach more customers in more compelling ways.

Boosting conversions with actionable insights and performance predictions makes it fast and easy for product managers and marketers to deliver more revenue at less cost and less risk. That's the whole point of the solution. Making AI analytics easily accessible is our mission at Junction AI," explains Vance Reavie, CEO of Junction AI.

The Amber AI builds predictions about what optimizations will produce the best sales copy, product data, and product imagery Once optimizations are made users who also use the Amber Engine PIM platform can deploy to any e-commerce channel template with a single click. "Amber" also gives brands an analysis of the top 100 competitors in their category, as well as a way to instantly deploy any insights gained. Whatever competitors are doing on Amazon, the AI-powered proprietary algorithms rapidly learn from what's already successful to deliver insights, so brands can quickly build off proven strategy.

Amber AI will soon be available in a beta program by Amber Engine. Space is limited, so to join the waitlist and learn more, visit https://www.amberengine.com/amber-ai .

About Amber Engine

Amber Engine is empowering brands to succeed in e-commerce through data innovation. The Detroit-based company helps brands sell on Amazon, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair, Lowes.com, and other online marketplaces. The company is on a mission to make product data easy to manage for businesses of all sizes and industries. Amber Engine is a member of the Rock Family of Companies alongside tech innovators like Rocket Mortgage, StockX, Autobooks, Sift, Vroom, and many more.

Learn more at https://www.amberengine.com/ .

About Junction AI

Junction AI simulates real audiences to give brands instant predictions and insights to improve advertising in e-commerce. Their software and algorithm boost PPC campaigns, e-commerce revenue, and streaming media engagements. Using AI machine learning predictions on winning marketing creative, brands are able to deploy the best analysis and strategy before any promotions and campaigns are run.

Learn more at https://junction.ai/ .

Press Contact:

Jennifer Horne

[email protected]

(M) 313.265.5508

SOURCE Amber Engine