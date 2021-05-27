Amber Infrastructure And Circle Power Launch Circle Power Renewables

Circle Power Renewables is an expansion of Amber's existing joint venture with the principals of Circle Power. Scotia Wind, the joint venture's first project, is a 60MW wind project in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that recently secured long term Power Purchase Agreements with Upper Peninsular Power Company ('UPPCO'). The joint venture also recently secured development rights to the Groveland Mine Solar and 7 Mile Pit Solar projects through a solicitation run by Michigan's Department of Natural Resources.

Circle Power Renewables has secured a further pipeline of projects in Michigan, increasing Amber's overall future investment in the State. Circle Power Renewables will explore transmission and storage opportunities in support of Michigan's carbon reduction targets as well as seeking opportunities in other US markets.

Jordan Roberts, CEO of Circle Power Renewables, said: "Circle Power is thrilled to grow its relationship with Amber. Circle Power Renewables is deeply committed to Michigan's renewable power future. Amber's global infrastructure expertise provides a tremendous foundation for Circle Power Renewables to continue investing in Michigan's energy transformation while selectively expanding into new markets."

Tom O'Shaughnessy, Head of North America, Amber Infrastructure Group, said: "We are delighted to see the relationship we have built with Circle Power culminate in the launch of Circle Power Renewables. The depth of experience, local knowledge and professionalism of the team will ensure that Circle Power Renewables can assist Michigan and other markets in delivering its objectives for decarbonisation."

Amber Infrastructure (Amber) is a majority-owned affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. Amber, an international infrastructure specialist, is focused on investment origination, development, asset management and in Europe, fund management. Amber's core business focuses on infrastructure assets across the public, transport, energy, digital and demographic infrastructure sectors that support the lives of people, homes and businesses internationally. Amber is headquartered in London with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia and employs over 150 infrastructure professionals.

Learn more at www.amberinfrastructure.com.

The Circle Power Renewables team has over fifty years of collective experience and has been responsible for the development, construction or operation of several gigawatts of power projects and over three billion dollars of assets.

