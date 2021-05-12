Amber Kegley & Erin Rudy Named CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

At TRG, Kegley manages vendor programs and increases internal and external visibility of all things TRG/channel related. In her role, she oversees strategic engagement initiatives, implements go-to marketing strategies, develops value-added service opportunities and executes internal and external growth initiatives. In 2020, Kegley's efforts contributed to and supported triple digit year-over-year growth in hardware sales and significant increases in vendor incentive revenue, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

In her role, Rudy oversees all branding, communications, public relations, events and advertising initiatives for TRG. Over the last 12 months, her team has been instrumental in supporting, announcing and building momentum from several transformational projects, including a new website, brand refresh, facility launch, service expansion, partner/vendor marketing program and overall digital marketing overhaul. In 2020, these efforts led to numerous business opportunities from both new prospects and existing customers who had little appreciation for the evolution of TRG, the breadth of our capabilities and the ways in which we can help their operations.

About TRG

TRG is a global managed solutions provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments. With facilities across the United States, Canada and Europe, we provide the most comprehensive suite of lifecycle management services – from warehouse to boardroom and deployment to retirement. Our mission is to Make Technology Simple, helping customers accelerate projects, drive application success, improve employee & customer experience and maximize ROI. We're relentless in our drive to find innovative, effective ways to enhance customer operations and challenge conventional thinking along the way. Learn more about why The Difference is Us at www.trgsolutions.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

