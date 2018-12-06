Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin Hosts Lumiere de Vie® Skin Care "Resort" Event At The Ridinger Estate And Aboard Superyacht Utopia IV In Miami Beach

The event at the Ridinger estate featured hand and foot massages, makeovers, lipstick tarot card readings, synchronized swimmers, custom cocktails and tunes from celebrity DJs Chantel Jeffries and Michelle Pooch. Guests then boarded Superyacht Utopia IV for a cruise around Biscayne Bay and were entertained by music from record producer, rapper and entrepreneur Swizz Beatz and celebrity DJ Chantel Jeffries as well as a breathtaking fireworks display on the bay.

Among the guests in attendance were JR Ridinger, Loren Ridinger, Duane McLaughlin, Fat Joe, Larsa Pippen, Swizz Beatz, Chantel Jeffries, Michelle Pooch, Cliff Floyd, Georgina Burke, Mary Floyd, Lorena Cartagena, Agueda Lopez and Alexia Echevarria. Super influencers in attendance included Anastasia Karanikolaou (@stassiebaby), Jocelyn Chew (@jocelyn), Cara Santana (@caraasantana), Jess Martin (@thejessicaexperience), Olivia Pascale (@oliviapw), Paola Alberdi (@blankitinerary), Denise Sanchez (@makeupbydenise), Kelsey Calemine (@fatherkels) and many more. Editors from several top beauty, women's and lifestyle publications, including Forbes and Ebony, were also in attendance.

Lumière de Vie is the next generation of skin care, designed to promote the natural healing process of all skin types. The extensive line of luxury skincare products is designed to address all skin types and concerns. With the highest-quality natural ingredients and powerful formulas that help heal, soothe, moisturize and protect, Lumière de Vie acts as first aid for your skin.

"The Lumière de Vie Resort event was such a great experience! Lumière de Vie is a life-changing product line so it was great to introduce it to the top women's media, influencers and bloggers as well as celebrity friends" said Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin. "So many women can and will benefit from using our world class products."

This event comes on the heels of Amber's wildly successful launch event for her new line of men's skin care products, Lumière de Vie® Hommes. That event was held on October 13th in New York City aboard the Utopia IV, and was co-hosted by Academy Award winner and super talent Jamie Foxx. Among the other guests in attendance were Carmelo and La La Anthony, Evan Ross, Adrienne Bailon, Miles Chambley-Watson, Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck, Jason Binn and Morris Chestnut. Super influencers in attendance included Nick Bateman, Andrea Denver, Isabel Bedoya, Maryam Maquillage, Marcel Floruss, The Suited Racer and many more. Editors from several top men's, women's and lifestyle publications were also in attendance.

SOURCE Lumiere de Vie®