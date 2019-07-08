AmberNoon Announces The Release Of AmberMan, Menswear Collection

WAYNE, Pa., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmberNoon has released its much anticipated Men's collection, AmberMan.

AmberMan is the perfect complement to AmberNoon's established collection of women's clothing and accessories. AmberMan offers the SAMMY zip top and DEANS pants. Both are from AmberNoon's signature collection of sunsafe textiles without added chemical finishes for UV protection while still providing greater UV safety. Moreover, the AmberMan collection uses AmberNoon's UVFlex textile ideal for daily essential use.

AmberMan will be available online at www.ambernoon.com and at the AmberNoon flagship store located in the Eagle Village Shops, Wayne, PA.

Dr. Erum Ilyas, Board Certified Dermatologist, founded and designed the AmberNoon line of sun-safe clothing. AmberNoon started with one simple question, 'what if wearing sunscreen was as simple as getting dressed?' Many people do not realize that our clothing does not protect our skin as much as we think. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, the SPF of a white T shirt can be as low as a 3! Numerous currently available marketed sun protective clothing lines offer sun protection with an added chemical finish to their textiles. Every piece of AmberNoon clothing is made from sun safe textiles without added chemicals for sun protection in addition to key design elements that allow us to reveal and conceal to adapt to our environment. The sun protection of the textiles chosen in all AmberNoon clothing is based on the intricacies of the weave of the textile. AmberNoon clothing is meant to keep you stylish without compromising your health!

AmberNoon is changing the way you WEAR sunscreen.

