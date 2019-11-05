Ambetter from Sunshine Health Expands Health Coverage to More Counties in Florida This Year

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter from Sunshine Health is now available to Florida residents in 30 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including four new counties in the Panhandle this year. Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

Ambetter from Sunshine Health offers a variety of benefits that improve access to care and support members' day-to-day lives. Members have access to Ambetter Telehealth, which provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter healthcare providers for non-emergency health issues. Also, this year Ambetter from Sunshine Health is debuting its enhanced My Health PaysTM program, where members can earn points for eating right, moving more and being well. Through My Health PaysTM, members can complete healthy activities and weekly challenges, and then use the points to receive up to $500 in rewards in 2020 that can be used for health-related expenses.

"Affordable health insurance offers peace of mind by helping individuals and families get the care they need for any unexpected medical issues, and preventative care to help members stay healthy," said Chris Coffey, CEO of Sunshine Health. "By expanding Ambetter coverage in Florida, we're helping to empower residents to take an active role in their health and wellness by offering quality healthcare coverage."

Ambetter from Sunshine Health provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, hospitalization and prescription drug coverage. Plans also include dental and vision coverage, a 24/7 nurse advice line and health management programs to help maintain and improve members' health with chronic conditions.

Sunshine Health has been serving Florida since 2007 and currently serves more than one million members across its Medicare, Medicaid and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Sunshine Health will be offered:

• Alachua • Hernando • Orange • Brevard • Highlands • Osceola • Broward • Hillsborough • Palm Beach • Charlotte • Lake • Pasco • Citrus • Manatee • Pinellas • Clay • Marion • Polk • Duval • Miami-Dade • Putnam • Escambia • Okaloosa • Sarasota • Flagler • Okeechobee • Seminole • Saint Lucie • Volusia • Walton

Florida residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunshine Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SunshineHealth.com.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Sunrise, Fla., Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for more than 1 million members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Sunshine Health offers government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, Ambetter (Marketplace) and Allwell (Medicare). Additionally, we offer a specialty Medicaid health plan for children in or adopted from Florida's Child Welfare system and a full pay Healthy Kids plan. For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

