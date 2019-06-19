ambie Launches New AR Gameplay Concept "Play Awareness" by Providing Fun and Safer Audio AR Experience

TOKYO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Second Collaboration Project with AR World Leader Niantic -

ambie Corporation, which proposes a new lifestyle "hear while you listen" with its open-ear headphones, launched on June 19 a new collaboration (*1) project with Niantic, Inc. in the concept of "Play Awareness" by delivering a more fun and safer way to the AR gaming experience through ambie product functions.

(Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105568/201906187619/_prw_PI1fl_c2su272p.png)

Working with Niantic, a world leader in the AR industry, brings great impact to the world as ambie continues working to spread the concept of Audio AR.

As a continual effort of "Play Awareness," ambie will be providing products to various AR experiences such as real-world experience-based events, and to conduct "Play Awareness" tests with participating users.

"Play Awareness" is the idea of combining the function of ambie, to be able to enjoy music without covering your ears, to AR games, so players can get more engaged in the game by being able to hear the sound effects and BGM while they are able to hear their real-world surroundings. ambie hopes this collaboration to be its first step to expand to the international market and to have the ambie product get recognized by as many overseas people as possible. ambie also aims to launch its international store in the near future.

ambie will continue to work on developing products and to offer new content services to expand new opportunities and to explore better Audio AR experiences (*2) with Niantic.

(*1) Second collaboration with Niantic, Inc. following the Audio AR event "Pokemon GO AR Garden" in October 2018.

Reference URL: https://ambie.co.jp/soundearcuffs/news/ar_201810/index.html

(Japanese only)

(*2) Audio AR experience: Augmented reality to users' hearing skill. The experience of adding auditory information to the real world.

About ambie

ambie is a new type of audio device that allows users to enjoy music without blocking their ears and to hear the world while listening. The product does not shut off external sound, and users can be aware of things around them and even talk with people in front of them. In the activity scene, users can experience new ways of enjoying music by layering music on natural sounds and the atmosphere. A variety of unique color variations are available in all six colors, and the stylish ear cuff structure also features a design that is compatible with a wide range of lifestyles, from everyday life to sports activities.

ambie's official website: https://ambiesound.com/

Corporate information

Name: ambie Corporation

President and Representative Director: Masataka Matsumoto

Place: Atago Green Hills MORI Tower 40F WiL Office 2-5-1, Atago, Minato-Ku, Tokyo 105-6240

Founded: January 11, 2017

Business: Designing, manufacturing, marketing audio devices. Planning, marketing digital content and services.

Corporate URL: https://ambiesound.com/

