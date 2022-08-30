Ambient Light Sensor Market to register USD 448.91 Mn growth, Rise in merger and acquisition activities to boost market growth - Technavio

Major Five Ambient Light Sensor Companies

AMS AG: The company offers an ambient light sensor market that includes 3d sensors, flood illumination, structure light illumination, active noise cancellation, light sensors, position sensors, power management, and many more, under the brand name of ams AG.

The company has one operating segment that manufactures semiconductor and automotive components. Panasonic Corp.: The company offers an ambient light sensor market that includes appliance devices, sensors, semiconductors, circuit protection, thermal management, optical components, building products, electronic materials, and material management solutions, under the brand name of Panasonic Corp.

Ambient Light Sensor Market Segmentation

The digital segment's market share growth for ambient light sensors will be high. In 2021, the digital category had the largest revenue share. The increasing use of digital ambient sensors in projection displays, smartphones, tablets, and vehicle displays is a major factor in the segment's growth. The amount of ambient light in the environment can be measured and the display of the electronic device can be changed in response. Sales of smartphones and tablets have a significant impact on the expansion of the digital market.

By Type

Digital



Analog

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Ambient Light Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 448.91 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMS AG, Broadcom Inc., Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, DFRobot Corp., EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Koch Industries Inc., LITE-ON Technology Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Melexis NV, Microsemi Corp., Panasonic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Sensortek Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., Vishay Intertechnology Inc., and Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Analog - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Analog - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ams AG

Exhibit 89: ams AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: ams AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ams AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: ams AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: ams AG - Segment focus

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 94: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Exhibit 98: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Maxim Integrated Products Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 102: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 106: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 ROHM Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: ROHM Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Semiconductor Components Industries LLC

Exhibit 115: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Semiconductor Components Industries LLC - Segment focus

10.10 STMicroelectronics NV.

Exhibit 119: STMicroelectronics NV. - Overview



Exhibit 120: STMicroelectronics NV. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: STMicroelectronics NV. - Key news



Exhibit 122: STMicroelectronics NV. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: STMicroelectronics NV. - Segment focus

10.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 124: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Exhibit 128: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

