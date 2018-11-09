Ambow Education Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 increased by 10.6% to US$15.7 million from US$14.2 million in the same period of 2017. This increase was due primarily to revenues from Boston -based Bay State College ("BSC") (acquired in November 2017 ) and higher student enrollment for the 2018-2019 academic year in the Company's K-12 schools.

for the third quarter of 2018 increased by 10.6% to from in the same period of 2017. This increase was due primarily to revenues from -based ("BSC") (acquired in ) and higher student enrollment for the 2018-2019 academic year in the Company's K-12 schools. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2018 was US$4.3 million , compared with US$4.2 million for the same period of 2017. Gross profit margin was 27.4% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 29.6% in the same period of 2017. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily attributable to lower profit margin at BSC, as the Company is in the process of consolidating its business operations.

for the third quarter of 2018 was , compared with for the same period of 2017. Gross profit margin was 27.4% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to 29.6% in the same period of 2017. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily attributable to lower profit margin at BSC, as the Company is in the process of consolidating its business operations. Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 13.0% to US$6.0 million from US$6.9 million for the same period of 2017. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter decreased to 38.2% from 48.6% in the same period of 2017 .

in the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 13.0% to from for the same period of 2017. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter decreased to 38.2% from 48.6% in the same period of 2017 Operating loss in the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 37.0% to US$1.7 million from US$2.7 million for the same period of 2017.

in the third quarter of 2018 decreased by 37.0% to from for the same period of 2017. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2018 was US$1.8 million , or US$0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of US$2.6 million for the third quarter of 2017, or US$0.07 per basic and diluted share, as a one-time gain of US$5.7 million from the sale of subsidiaries was recorded in the prior-year quarter.

for the third quarter of 2018 was , or per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of for the third quarter of 2017, or per basic and diluted share, as a one-time gain of from the sale of subsidiaries was recorded in the prior-year quarter. As of September 30, 2018 , Ambow maintained strong cash resources of US$62.1 million , comprised of cash and cash equivalents of US$30.5 million , short-term investments of US$27.2 million , and restricted cash of US$4.4 million .

, Ambow maintained strong cash resources of , comprised of cash and cash equivalents of , short-term investments of , and restricted cash of . As of September 30, 2018 , the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$24.4 million , representing a 38.6% increase from US$17.6 million as of December 31, 2017 , mainly attributable to tuition and course fees collected in the K-12 business segment for the 2018-2019 academic year, and tuition and fees collected at BSC for the fall semester of 2018.

First Nine Months 2018 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2018 increased by 17.3% to US$52.8 million from US$45.0 million in the first nine months of 2017, due primarily to revenues from BSC and higher student enrollment for both 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 academic years in the Company's K-12 schools.

for the first nine months of 2018 increased by 17.3% to from in the first nine months of 2017, due primarily to revenues from and higher student enrollment for both 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 academic years in the Company's K-12 schools. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2018 increased by 7.0% to US$19.9 million from US$18.6 million in the first nine months of 2017. Gross profit margin was 37.7%, compared to 41.3% in the same period of 2017. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily attributable to lower profit margin at BSC, as the Company is in the process of consolidating its business operations.

for the first nine months of 2018 increased by 7.0% to from in the first nine months of 2017. Gross profit margin was 37.7%, compared to 41.3% in the same period of 2017. The decrease in gross profit margin was primarily attributable to lower profit margin at BSC, as the Company is in the process of consolidating its business operations. Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2018 were US$19.0 million , an 8.2% decrease from US$20.7 million in the same period of 2017. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the period decreased to 36.0% from 46.0% in the same period of 2017 .

for the first nine months of 2018 were , an 8.2% decrease from in the same period of 2017. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the period decreased to 36.0% from 46.0% in the same period of 2017 Operating income in the first nine months of 2018 was US$0.8 million , compared with an operating loss of US$2.1 million for the same period of 2017.

in the first nine months of 2018 was , compared with an operating loss of for the same period of 2017. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first nine months of 2018 was US$2.0 million , or US$0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of US$3.7 million for the first nine months of 2017, or US$0.10 per basic and diluted share, as a one-time gain of US$5.7 million from the sale of subsidiaries was recorded in the prior-year period.

Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with the results achieved during this seasonally slow quarter, as they continue to demonstrate our solid growth trajectory. Both of our primary revenue streams, Better Schools and Better Jobs, continued to show strong growth with 6% and 43% year-over-year increases, respectively. Notably in the third quarter, deferred revenue grew 39% to US$24.4 million from the prior year period. This significant increase positions us well for near-term growth.

"During the third quarter, we also focused heavily on further differentiating our education services through our enhanced collaboration with schools and corporations and our increasing library of cutting-edge curriculum offerings and training programs. With our industry-leading experience, Ambow is uniquely positioned to play an integral role in addressing the gap between supply and demand for job-ready talent, in particular, helping career universities/colleges prepare students for the booming IT and technology-driven upgrades happening across nearly all industries. We're on track with implementation of our new cross-border college/university model through deepened integration with Bay State College.

"With the tuition fees from Bay State College contributing significantly to Ambow's revenue throughout 2018, we also incorporated the transition expenses related to this acquisition into our financial results, which has pressured our margins. However, with our strong cost control effort, we've been able to deliver improved operating leverage to largely offset this pressure. Our results were favorably impacted by the meaningful reduction in both operating expenses and operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2018, as well as a 23% decrease in general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017.

"Looking forward, we anticipate continued improvements in Ambow's overall operating performance, which will include the introduction of new revenue-generating program. We are committed to increasing enrollments across all Ambow programs while maintaining stringent cost controls, and we are confident in our ability to accelerate profitable growth and strengthen our leadership position in the career enhancement market in China."

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





























As of September 30,

As of December 31,







2018

2017







US$

RMB

RMB

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



30,457

209,177

195,303

Restricted cash



4,373

30,035

2,350

Short term investments, available for sale



7,581

52,067

128,042

Short term investments, held to maturity



19,656

135,000

93,000

Accounts receivable, net



4,524

31,069

24,511

Amounts due from related parties



102

701

-

Prepaid and other current assets, net



19,730

135,505

129,517

Loan receivable, current



6,214

42,677

-

Total current assets



92,637

636,231

572,723

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



23,544

161,701

168,423

Land use rights, net



264

1,815

1,848

Intangible assets, net



13,608

93,457

96,769

Goodwill



10,653

73,166

73,166

Deferred tax assets, net



1,538

10,566

8,222

Long-term loan receivables



-

-

42,677

Other non-current assets, net



1,828

12,555

13,592



















Total non-current assets



51,435

353,260

404,697



















Total assets



144,072

989,491

977,420



















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Deferred revenue *



24,437

167,836

114,396

Accounts payable *



1,874

12,869

23,414

Accrued and other liabilities *



47,373

325,357

418,998

Borrow from third party, current



6,010

41,275

-

Income taxes payable *



30,000

206,039

202,314

Amounts due to related parties *



499

3,430

3,430

Total current liabilities



110,193

756,806

762,552

Non-current liabilities:















Long-term borrowings from third party



-

-

39,205

Consideration payable for acquisitions



985

6,766

6,766

Other non-current liabilities



197

1,350

2,938



















Total non-current liabilities



1,182

8,116

48,909



















Total liabilities



111,375

764,922

811,461



















EQUITY















Preferred shares















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

nil issued and outstanding as of September 30,

2018 and December 31, 2017)



-

-

-

Class A Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and

66,666,667 shares authorized, 34,206,939

and 38,436,668 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and

September 30, 2018, respectively)



105

721

640

Class C Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2017 and September 30,

2018, respectively)



13

90

90

Additional paid-in capital



509,846

3,501,623

3,456,307

Statutory reserve



2,917

20,036

20,036

Accumulated deficit



(480,908)

(3,302,878)

(3,316,715)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,186

8,147

6,876

Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity



33,159

227,739

167,234

Non-controlling interests



(462)

(3,170)

(1,275)

Total equity



32,697

224,569

165,959

Total liabilities and equity



144,072

989,491

977,420



















* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the nine months ended September 30,

For the three months ended September 30,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

2017

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB























NET REVENUES





















Educational program and

services 51,897

356,429

291,069

15,613

107,227

85,690 Intelligent program and

services 879

6,034

8,656

37

251

8,656 Total net revenues 52,776

362,463

299,725

15,650

107,478

94,346 COST OF REVENUES





















Educational program and

services (32,177)

(220,991)

(169,661)

(11,171)

(76,723)

(60,541) Intelligent program and

services (755)

(5,188)

(6,059)

(184)

(1,266)

(6,059) Total cost of revenues (32,932)

(226,179)

(175,720)

(11,355)

(77,989)

(66,600)























GROSS PROFIT 19,844

136,284

124,005

4,295

29,489

27,746 Operating expenses:





















Selling and marketing (4,654)

(31,967)

(28,205)

(1,855)

(12,740)

(9,015) General and administrative (14,105)

(96,872)

(105,014)

(4,036)

(27,717)

(34,673) Research and development (240)

(1,647)

(4,653)

(119)

(820)

(1,941) Total operating expenses (18,999)

(130,486)

(137,872)

(6,010)

(41,277)

(45,629)























OPERATING INCOME

(LOSS) 845

5,798

(13,867)

(1,715)

(11,788)

(17,883)























OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSES)





















Interest income 781

5,367

4,010

246

1,691

1,267 Foreign exchange gain, net 22

154

740

3

19

739 Other income (loss), net 75

517

(16)

(59)

(408)

893 Gain on disposal of

subsidiaries -

-

38,145

-

-

38,145 Gain from deregistration of

subsidiaries 469

3,220

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of investment

available for sale 111

759

4,720

40

275

151 Total other income 1,458

10,017

47,599

230

1,577

41,195 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE

INCOME TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING

INTEREST 2,303

15,815

33,732

(1,485)

(10,211)

23,312 Income tax expense (282)

(1,939)

(8,999)

(308)

(2,113)

(4,990)























NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,021

13,876

24,733

(1,793)

(12,324)

18,322 Less: Net income (loss)

attributable to non-

controlling interest 6

39

(200)

13

89

912























NET INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS 2,015

13,837

24,933

(1,806)

(12,413)

17,410























NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,021

13,876

24,733

(1,793)

(12,324)

18,322























OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME, NET OF TAX





















Foreign currency translation

adjustments 182

1,252

981

(73)

(501)

685 Unrealized gains on short term

investments





















Unrealized holding gains

arising during period 65

446

1,506

10

66

755 Less: reclassification

adjustment for gains

included in net income 62

427

2,690

26

180

50 Other comprehensive income

(loss) 185

1,271

(203)

(89)

(615)

1,390























TOTAL

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) 2,206

15,147

24,530

(1,882)

(12,939)

19,712























Net income (loss) per share –

basic 0.05

0.34

0.64

(0.04)

(0.29)

0.45























Net income (loss) per share -

diluted 0.05

0.34

0.63

(0.04)

(0.29)

0.44























Weighted average shares used

in calculating basic net

income (loss) per share 40,697,965

40,697,965

38,803,676

43,125,614

43,125,614

38,826,232























Weighted average shares used

in calculating diluted net

income (loss) per share 41,025,566

41,025,566

39,310,607

43,125,614

43,125,614

39,298,522

Discussion of Segment Operations



For the nine months ended September 30,

For the three months ended September 30,

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

2017

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

(All amounts in thousands) NET REVENUES





















Better Schools 31,012

212,992

196,746

8,103

55,653

50,861 Better Jobs 20,885

143,437

94,323

7,510

51,574

34,829 Others 879

6,034

8,656

37

251

8,656 Total net revenues 52,776

362,463

299,725

15,650

107,478

94,346 COST OF REVENUES





















Better Schools (19,132)

(131,397)

(124,692)

(6,198)

(42,570)

(39,317) Better Jobs (13,045)

(89,594)

(44,969)

(4,973)

(34,153)

(21,224) Others (755)

(5,188)

(6,059)

(184)

(1,266)

(6,059) Total cost of revenues (32,932)

(226,179)

(175,720)

(11,355)

(77,989)

(66,600) GROSS PROFIT





















Better Schools 11,880

81,595

72,054

1,905

13,083

11,544 Better Jobs 7,840

53,843

49,354

2,537

17,421

13,605 Others 124

846

2,597

(147)

(1,015)

2,597 Total gross profit 19,844

136,284

124,005

4,295

29,489

27,746

