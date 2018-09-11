Ambow Education Hosts Global College and University President Symposium

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that it successfully hosted a Global College and University President Symposium at the Beijing National Stadium (the Bird's Nest) as part of the 19th China Annual Conference for International Education & Expo (CACIE) held on October 18, 2018.

Organized by the China Education Association for International Exchange, CACIE is now the most influential platform for international education exchange in China, and one of the largest annual sessions of educators overseas and throughout the nation.

Over 300 domestic and foreign participants, including college and university presidents, academic elites, education experts, government officials and business leaders attended the symposium and focused on themes surrounding five major global challenges facing many career colleges and universities: resources to develop curriculum, hiring qualified faculty, initiating a practical training program, implementing job placement services, and recruiting for international students.

"Ambow is uniquely positioned to help career colleges and universities address these five key challenges with our deep educational resources and expertise built on our growing college and corporate partnerships, as well as expanding curriculum offerings," commented Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our industry-leading experience has allowed Ambow to operate a platform tailored to the talent needs of corporations, which also provides valuable feedback for curriculum design, career-oriented practical training and job opportunities. To capture the growing demand for studying abroad, especially among Chinese students, Ambow is establishing a new cross-border college program to be deployed with more partners."

Dr. Huang added, "We were honored to have hosted this prestigious international education event and learn from the insight and opinions of many college leaders in attendance. Ambow has been playing an important role in driving the national strategy on talent upgrades by applying advanced technologies in the education space, including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and the internet. We are confident that our robust resources and technologies will be adopted by an increasing number of schools and institutions looking to improve their competitiveness and influence in the industry."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86-10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-5730-6200

Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.