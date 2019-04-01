Ambow Education Partners with GCQA to Establish Credit Recognition Alliance among U.S. and Chinese Colleges

BEIJING, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced the launch of a joint initiative with the Global Career Quality Assurance (GCQA), an institution that facilitates career advancement opportunities and reimagines career education and credentialing, to establish a cross-border Credit Recognition Alliance among U.S. and Chinese colleges and universities.

The Credit Recognition Alliance aims to facilitate mutual recognition of academic credits by U.S. and Chinese universities through an internationally-certified academic credits bank that will serve to enhance a student's ability to pursue cross-border higher education. Following the completion of designated learning programs from member colleges and universities in the U.S. or China, the students will receive certification of earned credits from the GCQA. The certified credits do not expire and can be saved in the credits bank as students look to pursue advanced education programs and degrees. Ambow intends to encourage its more than 200 university partners in China to begin recognizing certified academic credits in connection with cross-border education. Additionally, member Chinese universities of the Alliance would be able to establish internship centers in the U.S in the future.

To introduce the new Credit Recognition Alliance to Chinese universities, Ambow and GCQA are participating in the 2019 China International Education Exhibition Tour (CIEET) along with a group of U.S. colleges and universities that are also founding members of the Alliance including Bay State College, NewSchool of Architecture & Design, Greensboro College, International Technological University, University of Holy Cross and University of North Alabama. Supported by China's Ministry of Education, the CIEET is an established multi-city event, hosted annually for the last 20 years and dedicated to promoting study-abroad programs to students and parents across major markets in China. The 2019 CIEET was initially held in Beijing from March 23 to 25 and toured in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Wuhan from March 26 to 31.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "We're excited to launch the China-U.S. Credit Recognition Alliance in partnership with GCQA. Ambow is committed to assisting colleges and universities in addressing both the challenges and the opportunities of a world driven by digital transformation and new technologies. The establishment of the cross-border Credit Recognition Alliance Program strengthens our efforts to expand Ambow's college and university partners network, both domestically and internationally. We believe the Alliance will help these educational institutions to better address the desire of career-oriented talents for advanced technology training to prepare them for the new era."

"Ambow is dedicated to modernizing curricula to provide students with the skills required for careers in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, big-data, cloud computing, IoT and IC engineering. We're confident in our ability to empower more colleges and universities to capitalize on opportunities that will increase their competitive edge and influence in education worldwide."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

