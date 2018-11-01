Ambow Education Presents at the 4th U.S.-China State and Provincial Education Leaders Dialogue

- Company Aims to Play Integral Role In Helping Schools Cultivate Future Talent -

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jin Huang, presented on behalf of Chinese education firms at the fourth U.S.-China State and Provincial Education Leaders Dialogue (the "Dialogue") held October 30-31, 2018 in Washington D.C.

Since the inaugural U.S.-China education event in 2012, the Dialogue has not only demonstrated the strengthened communication and collaboration between these two nations, but has also functioned as a cooperation platform focused on educational policy discussion and exchange among the states and provinces. This year, the Dialogue continued to feature a number of seasoned education leaders from China and the United States who held in-depth discussions on topics such as career and technical education, business-education partnerships and international talent development.

Dr. Huang led a session on the direction of career education in China and the U.S. and better preparing students to problem-solve in environments with rapidly advancing technologies and fast developing challenges. In her session, Dr. Huang addressed Ambow's commitment to connecting career-focused colleges with world-class corporations to develop future talent internationally.

"In today's job market, rapid industry changes have led to a greater gap in the supply and demand for job-ready talent," Dr. Huang commented. "On one hand, there are college graduates whose academic training does not qualify them fully for the updated requirements of fast evolving industries; and they cannot find jobs easily. On the other hand, companies are having significant difficulty finding suitably qualified candidates. Compared with top research-oriented institutions and four-year liberal arts colleges, career-oriented education institutions, including vocational colleges, community colleges and technical schools, are shouldering an increasingly heavier responsibility for cultivating the high-tech, highly skilled talent demanded by the job market. And at the same time, these career colleges and schools are also facing challenges in terms of curriculum development, qualified faculty, practical training, job placement and international cooperation."

Dr. Huang continued, "We believe Ambow Education has an important and integral role to play in helping these colleges and schools cultivate career-oriented industry talent. As a leading education service organization, Ambow continues to explore innovative ways to better serve the needs of career colleges and universities to prepare students for the booming IT and technology-driven economy."

"In China, Ambow has already helped nearly one thousand colleges and universities through joint college programs, joint curriculum development, curriculum exchanges, practical training, laboratory establishment and teacher training programs; and, so far, more than 400,000 graduates who have enrolled in Ambow's programs have gone on to successful careers. Ambow also seeks to broaden cross-border cooperation and establish between Chinese and U.S. institutions a more open framework with greater resource sharing and specialized education solutions. Looking forward, we are firmly committed to staying abreast of the developing skill and knowledge requirements of today's technology-driven industries, and helping to cultivate highly qualified candidates to satisfy industry talent needs," concluded Dr. Huang.

