Ambow Unveils Next-Generation Online Education Platform

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced the official launch of Huanyujun Education Hub ("Huanyujun"), a next-generation online-to-offline education SaaS platform, bolstered by Ambow's proprietary technology-enabled solutions, dedicated to addressing the elevated demand for a dynamic learning environment amidst the new conditions brought about by the global pandemic.

Huanyujun, which consists of education institutes/teachers, students and shared class rooms, integrates online resources (panoramic live streaming) with off-line resources (physical classrooms and teachers). The platform offers educational services such as career planning, classroom sharing, online courses, and a variety of tools that support offline learning, drawing on the following technologies:

Ambow Panorama Digital Teaching System, which supports a dual-teacher, real-time teaching environment;

Space management system powered by Ambow's Smart IoT Engine; and

Ambow AI-empowered Learning Engine, which includes teaching and administration management platforms.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Ambow joined forces with the National Integrated Circuit Industry & Education Union, China Center for Information Industry Development Group, and other leading industrial technology institutes to launch an education volunteer program on the Huanyujun Education Hub. The program features more than 400 livestream courses and lectures highlighting the power of science and technology to transform business activities across the economy and people's lives. Leveraging its core technologies under patent protection both in China and U.S., Ambow empowers students to improve their online learning outcomes and elevates engineering education overall. In addition, the Company has successfully piloted an initiative through the Strategic Career Planning Consultant ("SCPC") program on Huanyujun.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "I am very proud that Ambow could play an active part in providing continuous learnings opportunities, service and support to both our existing users and new users during this period of COVID-19. Underpinned by our core capabilities in technology, Huanyujun enables students and working professionals to easily access world-class scientific and technological content through our diverse digital educational assets including livestreamed classes and lectures, cloud classrooms, and online training courses. In the future, we will further optimize our Huanyujun Education Hub by encouraging more scientists and academic elites across Greater China and the U.S. to use our platform for knowledge creation and dissemination. We will continue to explore more dynamic learning environments, blending online and offline classrooms, expanding Ambow's footprint across the globe and maximizing shareholder value."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 30 out of the 31 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

