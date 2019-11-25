Ambra Health Announces 162 New Customers Across Open Global Network

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced that 162 new customers have joined the Ambra network since last year's RSNA conference. Ambra Health also announced its Gateway Directory to promote interoperability across networks by allowing users to discover other facilities that have an Ambra gateway installed and request to connect.

The Ambra Health platform continues to expand its capabilities allowing leading facilities to turn medical imaging data that has traditionally been thought of as a liability into an asset. Once imaging has been freed from departmental silos, CDs, and complex VPN networks, the utilization of data for academic research, AI and machine learning initiatives, and improved interoperability become a reality.

Facilities today aren't just looking to get imaging from point A to point B; they are looking for a vendor that can grow with them to provide new opportunities for interoperability, innovation, patient and referring physician engagement, and most importantly, diagnostic discovery and clinical breakthroughs.

Ambra powers all aspects of the healthcare ecosystem, including 1) Providers in both the hospital and ambulatory setting; 2) Life sciences companies across the pharma, device, and CRO industries, and 3) Image enabling leading telehealth, AI, and post-processing companies. All three segments drove significant growth year to date.

Providers in the hospital and ambulatory setting: Leading facilities partner with Ambra as part of their long-term enterprise imaging strategy to unify image exchange, VNA, universal viewer, and workflow systems through a scalable and highly interoperable cloud platform. Ambra Health's open API allows facilities to integrate with leading EHR systems like Epic and Cerner, build custom integrations, or develop innovative new tools.

Life sciences companies across the pharma, device, and CRO industries: Day One Therapeutics, an emerging biotech company, is one of the latest innovators to join this exciting network. Ambra assists in the secure collection of Real-World Evidence imaging data for Day One Therapeutics' R&D efforts. Ambra Health works with academic medical centers and life sciences companies as the leading cloud imaging platform for data de-identification, collaboration, medical image viewing, and advanced and customizable eCRFs.

Image enabling leading telehealth, AI, and post-processing companies: Ambra's open architecture enables customers to deploy AI applications as appropriate for the workflow. Ambra partners with a wide variety of AI applications, including ImageBiopsy Lab, CureMetrix, and many more. Ambra has also announced a partnership with RAPID to simplify the cloud deployment of RAPID's lifesaving stroke software and share RAPID images securely across networks utilizing Ambra's Best in KLAS image exchange capabilities.

Data Sharing: The new Gateway Directory allows users with the appropriate role permissions to search a list of public gateways within Ambra using the facility name or location. When the user locates a gateway that they'd like to connect with, they can click a button in the Directory to initiate the process.

"We enable any Ambra customer to share bi-directionally with any site in their respective care networks; those sites do not need to also be Ambra customers to do so. We think this improves the everyday workflows of physicians, reduces administrator time, and speeds up time-to-care delivery for patients," says Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health.

Ambra Health will be showcasing its medical image management solutions at Booth #1342 at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual conference on December 1 - 6 in Chicago, Illinois. Ambra Health CEO, Morris Panner, will be speaking at the AWS Booth #10924 on December 2nd from 1-2 pm CT regarding Ambra's partnership and global expansion with AWS.

Those interested in learning more about Ambra Health's imaging solutions, including research capabilities, partnerships, and the new Gateway Directory can receive a live demo at Booth #1342 during the upcoming RSNA conference. To make an appointment or for more details, visit the Ambra Health website.

Ambra Health will also be hosting a cocktail reception in support of RADxx. RADxx is an initiative that fosters networking and mentorship opportunities for women in digital health technologies and imaging informatics. The winners of the third annual RADxx Awards will be announced during the reception. To attend the RADxx event on Monday, December 2, 2019, RSVP here.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

