Ambra Health Named Top Medical Image Exchange Vendor by KLAS For the Sixth Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced its recognition as the 2020 KLAS Category Leader for Image Exchange. This is the sixth year in a row that Ambra Health has earned the top Medical Image Exchange category award from KLAS in its annual 2020 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report. Ambra will also demonstrate its medical image management suite at the upcoming HIMSS Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, FL at Booth #3841.

During the preparation of the annual Best in KLAS report, KLAS reviews more than 30,000 interviews conducted with health systems and payers that year. From those conversations, KLAS drafts a framework detailing which segments should fall under Best in KLAS, which should fall under Category Leader, and which should be dropped entirely. These changes are based on market energy, user bases, and solution complexity and costs.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors," said Adam Kale, President, KLAS.

The Ambra Health platform continues to expand its capabilities allowing leading facilities to turn medical imaging data that has traditionally been thought of as a liability into an asset. Once imaging has been freed from departmental silos, CDs, and complex VPN networks, the utilization of data for academic research, AI and machine learning initiatives, and improved interoperability become a reality. Today, Ambra Health has over eight billion images under its management, added more than 925 new product features in 2019 alone, and has impacted over 8.1 million patients.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by KLAS as the top medical image exchange provider for the sixth year in a row. It is an exceptional achievement given that the award was based on direct feedback from customers – a testament to the value our team, products, and services are delivering to leading healthcare providers across the globe," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health.

"Ambra's biggest asset is personnel. The vendor's people are willing to go the extra mile. If something isn't right, we let the vendor know, and they address the issue. The vendor's support is immediate. That is the most important thing. I have a close relationship with the engineers that support me and with our account executive." - Analyst Coordinator, January 2020

"We feel that Ambra has actually saved us from redundant imaging. We have already saved over $20,000 in CDs over the last few years and that is definitely tangible." - Director, October 2019

"Ambra's team has been great to work with. From customer support to the direct resources we deal with on a day-to-day basis, Ambra is always available at pretty much any hour." - Manager, October 2019

* Selected commentary collected about Ambra Health DG Suite © 2020 KLAS. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view."

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

