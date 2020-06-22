Ambra Health Offers Access to Medical Imaging with Epic Integrations

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health , makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced further integration with Epic to enable medical imaging in desktop, mobile and web applications. These new capabilities utilize interoperability across platforms and enable patients, physicians, and administrators alike to instantly access medical imaging, when and where they need it. Ambra Health will be showcasing its medical image management solutions via daily online demonstrations and presentations at the upcoming Society For Imaging Informatics (SIIM) virtual conference, June 24 - 26.

Ambra's integration with MyChart makes secure, electronic sharing of imaging with patients easier than ever. Whether enabling patients to upload their imaging themselves— ensuring it's immediately available to physicians for their first exam— or eliminating the need to distribute imaging to them via CDs, Ambra provides a positive experience for providers and patients alike. It's easier for patients to store their medical images together with their personal health record, and access their imaging anytime to view, download, or share their images from MyChart.

"Our new integrations with Epic power more complete access. Providing patients with access to the images in their own health record allows them to be the owners of their own healthcare journeys," says Ambra Health CEO, Morris Panner.

Ambra has also developed integrations with other Epic applications to offer image exchange across platforms. "The number of incoming imaging studies can be overwhelming for providers. Creating a simplified workflow allows them to focus on strategic initiatives," added Panner.

St. Luke's University Health Network uses the new integration capability with Epic's endoscopy module. At St. Luke's, endoscopies are performed multiple times each day, and providers wanted to incorporate imaging.

Today, using Ambra Health, thumbnail prints are available in the reports. Images are stored from the procedure by Ambra and then sent to Epic via an HL7 message. "The automated workflow has allowed enhanced security, reduced administration time, and helped to avoid unnecessary errors," said Elyse Thomas, Lead IT Radiology/Cardiology at St. Luke's.

The integration between Ambra Health and Epic creates a single sign-on experience to upload or access patient imaging. Using the Ambra AutoFilm Library feature, imaging and associated data are linked with new orders, reducing the manual process of traditional information intake.

At UC San Diego Health, staff can upload studies within minutes with Ambra Health, and the study becomes available for network-wide viewing immediately. The workflow allows UC San Diego Health to match data from Epic to the CD and overrides the information on the disk. "More than any other vendor I have worked with, the Ambra team was very flexible and willing to deploy optimizations thoughtfully and carefully throughout the entire process," says Matthew Hyatt Clinical Imaging IT Supervisor UC San Diego Health.

Ambra's integration with Epic's affiliated physician portal enables physicians to view imaging directly from the order record. It can also be configured for the physician to be able to view any prior imaging studies for the patient based on a Medical Record Number (MRN).

Those interested in learning more about Ambra Health's imaging solutions, including these integration capabilities can visit https://insights.ambrahealth.com/siim-2020-daily-demos .

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

Epic and MyChart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE Ambra Health

Related Links

http://www.ambrahealth.com

