Ambrosia launches revolutionary NightRider BluCon, for FreeStyle Libre 2 Sensor and "Direct-to-Apple Watch"

To help users of FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor and caregivers monitor glucose levels of millions of young children who cannot carry a phone to school

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambrosia Systems, a fast growing medical technology company, announced the launch of the next version of NightRider BluCon to work with FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor. The new NightRider BluCon also works with Apple watch to display glucose readings from the FreeStyle Libre, FreeStyle Libre 2 and Libre Pro sensors on Apple watch without the phone. This will help parents of the millions of Type 1 diabetic children to monitor their children's glucose levels when the child is away. Currently, parents don't have a way to know the current glucose levels of their Type 1 diabetic child if he or she is not carrying the phone, which most schools don't allow. Also, it is difficult for young children to carry their phone all the time.

Patient will be able to get voice and text notifications along with glucose readings on the phone without scanning the FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor. If patient turns ON the alerts on the settings screen he will get voice and text alerts when reading is outside the target range.

After the initial setup of Ambrosia's NightRider and LinkBluCon app on the iPhone, the user can change the mode to Apple Watch on LinkBluCon's settings screen; this will switch the NightRider connection from the iPhone to Apple Watch and will start displaying glucose readings on Apple Watch from FreeStyle Libre 2 sensor without the phone. If Apple Watch has a cellular connection, parents can install Ambrosia's FollowBluCon app on their phone, and will be able to see glucose readings updates of their child every five minutes.

*FreeStyle Libre, FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre Pro are trademarks of Abbott Diabetes Care.

About Ambrosia Systems

Ambrosia Systems is a fast growing medical technology company focused on building easy to use and affordable technology solutions for patients, providers, payers, caregivers and medical device companies. The NightRider BluCon is currently in use in more than 100 countries with the FreeStyle Libre, FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre Pro sensors. To learn more, visit www.ambrosiasys.com

Media Contacts: Mia Flaherty, Ambrosia Systems Inc. mia.flaherty@ambrosiasys.com , +1-415-741-5459

SOURCE Ambrosia Systems

