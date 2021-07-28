Ambulance Services Market | $ 7.77 Billion growth expected during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corp., America Ambulance Services Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Falck AS, Global Medical Response Inc., Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., and Priority Ambulance LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of road accidents will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ambulance Services Market is segmented as below:

Type

Emergency



Non-emergency

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45741

Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the ambulance services market in the specialized consumer services industry include Acadian Ambulance Service Inc., Air Methods Corp., America Ambulance Services Inc., Babcock International Group PLC, BVG India Limited, Falck AS, Global Medical Response Inc., Netcare ltd., PHI Inc., and Priority Ambulance LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ambulance Services Market size

Ambulance Services Market trends

Ambulance Services Market industry analysis

The growing geriatric population is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost and operational constraints of air ambulances may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ambulance services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Bulletproof Glass Market - Global bulletproof glass market is segmented by end-user (automotive, construction, BFSI, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Fall Protection Market - Global fall protection market is segmented by product (safety harness and others), end-user (energy and utilities, construction, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Ambulance Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ambulance services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ambulance services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ambulance services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ambulance services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Emergency - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-emergency - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acadian Ambulance Service Inc.

Air Methods Corp.

America Ambulance Services Inc.

Babcock International Group Plc

BVG India Limited

Falck AS

Global Medical Response Inc.

Netcare ltd.

PHI Inc.

Priority Ambulance LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: m[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/ambulance-services-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/ambulance-services-market

SOURCE Technavio