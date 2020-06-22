Ambulatory Practice Physicians 2020: Government Providers Top 20 Electronic Medical Record/Health Record Vendors

DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Solutions Comparative Performance Result Set of Top EHR & Medical Practice Software/Support Vendors - Government Agencies: Rural Health Clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Community Health Centers, Agency Networked Physician" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From Q2 2019 through Q1 2020, the electronic medical record, electronic health record, e-Prescribing, Practice Management and e-Health client/user survey investigated 298 EMR vendors utilized 17,930 validated EMR/CPOE/eRX users nationwide for rankings



1,407 physicians, clinicians, and specialists, as well as administrative, IT and finance leaders from 1.119 practices, groups, clinics and facilities participated in the 2020 Government Providers: FQHC CHC RHC & Rural Clinics EHR subset survey.



Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

How the Data Sets Are Collected

Understanding the Statistical Confidence of Data

Who Participates in the Ranking Process

Ambulatory Practice Physicians: Government Providers Top 20 Electronic Medical Record/Health Record Vendors

Top #1 EHR Vendor Overall, Top #1 EHR Vendor by Functional Subsets

Top 20 Electronic Health and Medical Record Vendors, Ranked List 1 Through 20

Scoring Key

Overall KPI Leaders

Summary of Criteria Outcomes

Top Score Per Individual Criteria

Individual Key Performance

Appendix

Market Research Surveys & IT User Polling

Companies Mentioned



Epic Systems

Practice Fusion

Meditab

Allscripts

Athenahealth

