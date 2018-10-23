Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report 2018 Focuses on Production, Consumption, Revenue (Million USD), Market Share and Growth Rate: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ambulatory surgery center market is subject to witness a substantial growth over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population, rising occurrence of chronic diseases, surging in healthcare costs, and recent technological advancements in the healthcare sector. However, absence of expertise and increase in number of reimbursement issues are restraining the market growth, in the recent years. Yet, recent technological advancements such as the development of big multi-service ambulatory care centers are expected to fuel the growth of ambulatory surgery center industry in upcoming years. Growing healthcare expenditure by developed economies across the globe are driving demand for the ambulatory surgery center, in the recent years. Ambulatory surgical center helps to solve several issues like treatment delay, absence of healthcare facilities, and higher cost. Lack of proper healthcare facilities particularly in rural areas of developing economies across the globe are anticipated to boost demand for ambulatory surgery center, thus providing lucrative growth opportunities for ambulatory care providers in near future. Increase in number of initiatives undertaken by local governments in collaboration with private bodies in both developing and developed economies to provide outpatient medical services in remote location where there is shortage of medical facilities, are expected to fuel the growth of ambulatory surgery center industry over the forecast period. Advent of improved pain operating methods in ambulatory surgery centers with the help of recent technological advancement that includes advanced surgical methodologies, anesthesia and enhanced drugs, are spurring market growth.

Other factors responsible for sustained the growth of ambulatory surgery center market are increase in the number of surgeries performed each year, substantial investment by private & public bodies, and reduced cost of clinical surgeries. Ambulatory care is termed as the process where surgical procedure is performed on a patient outside of the hospital premises or at remote locations. Ambulatory surgery center typically consists of all necessary medical facilities and surgical equipment that is required during operational procedures. Ambulatory surgery centers are well equipped with surgical equipment such as scalpels, scissors, saws, towel clamps, vascular clamps and more. Ambulatory surgery centers also contains life-supporting systems that are well organized to offer cost-effective medical services during critical situations. Limited healthcare facilities in rural area and growing patient pool are some of the critical factors driving the growth of ambulatory surgery centers industry in the last few years. Presence of ambulatory surgery centers in such scenarios aids in easing up the pressure on present medical facilities in the region. Lower cost associated with ambulatory surgery centers in comparison with the hospitals and nursing homes are predicted to amplify market expansion during the forecast period. The ambulatory surgery center industry is broadly divided into two categories such as hospital-based ambulatory surgery centers and freestanding ambulatory surgery centers. Hospital-based ambulatory surgery center is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the ambulatory surgery center market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. Ambulatory surgery center is capable of performing various surgical treatments such as laceration treatment, bone fracture treatment, emergency care service, and trauma or accident treatment.

The ambulatory surgery center industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Other factors driving North America market include rise in the number of advanced diagnostic methodologies and increase in prevalence of orthopedics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, and chronic pain. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the ambulatory surgery center industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increase in the occurrence of angle closure glaucoma & myopia, longer in life expectancy, recent infrastructural activities such as development of emergency care centers outside conventional hospital settings, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the ambulatory surgery center industry are Surgery Partners, Inc., Envision Healthcare Co., IntegraMed America Incorporations, Symbion Incorporations, Terveystalo Co., NueHealth LLC, Aspen Healthcare Ltd., and Medical Facilities Co.

