Ambulnz and Rapid Reliable Testing Offer a Range of COVID-19 Testing Options and At-Home Flu Shots

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Reliable Testing (RRT), a subsidiary of Ambulnz Holdings, LLC, working in partnership with MD1 Medical Care PC, is now offering at-home flu shots to residents of New York City and Southern California. Customers can simply go online, purchase the flu vaccination, schedule the date and time that works best for them, and a RRT professional will administer the flu shot to the customer in the privacy of his or her home.

RRT has tested more than 400,000 people across the U.S. for the presence of COVID-19, and is testing 25,000 per week at municipal and corporate testing sites across the country using a combination of PCR nasal swabs, saliva tests, and on-site rapid antigen tests. RRT is now offering at-home saliva test kits as well, which can be ordered online and delivered anywhere in the continental United States. Customers follow the easy-to-use instructions and send their test sample back to the company's CLIA and CAP-certified laboratory testing partner using the enclosed FedEx shipping label. Test results are typically available in the lab's online portal within 72 hours. These saliva test kits are authorized by the FDA, and have an accuracy rate of over 97%.

"Rapid Reliable Testing has been at the forefront of COVID testing since our inception, and with the combined pandemic and seasonal flu, the need for flu vaccines has never been greater," said Ben Sherman, EVP, Rapid Reliable Testing. "We are pleased to now offer at-home flu vaccinations as well, which are administered by our medically-trained staff in the safety and privacy of our customers' homes."

According to CDC estimates, 8% of U.S. adults and children get sick with the flu every year. Due to COVID-19, public health officials and healthcare providers are urging everyone who is able to get the flu shot this year. While a flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, the increased risk of contracting both COVID and the flu simultaneously makes getting a flu shot this year more important.

"With the ongoing need for widespread COVID-19 testing, we're offering at-home saliva test kits to those who are interested in getting tested in a no-contact manner for added peace of mind," said RRT's Chief Compliance Officer, Michael Witkowski. "In addition, with quarantine restrictions in place, people will need to plan ahead about where and how they are going to get their flu shots this year. We offer no prescription required flu vaccinations for in-home service, including for quarantined and isolated customers."

The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone over 6 months old get a flu shot to build immunity and help stop the spread of the influenza virus. Getting a flu vaccine every year protects people from getting severely ill with the flu, and it protects others around them, especially those groups who are more vulnerable.

About Rapid Reliable Testing:

Rapid Reliable Testing (RRT) is a venture of Ambulnz Holdings, LLC. In partnership with Dr. Mark A. Merlin and MD1 Medical Care PC, RRT leverage's Ambulnz's experience and resources to provide additional services to help our communities manage the COVID-19 pandemic. From large scale COVID-19 testing services to at home support of telehealth services, RRT's mobility and technology are making key services available to customers and patients wherever they may be. Dr. Merlin is one of the foremost authorities in out-of-hospital physician responsive services, both regionally and nationally.

About Ambulnz:

Ambulnz (pronounced like Ambulance but with a Z sound at the end) is a new kind of on-demand ambulance services provider that is transforming medical transportation through the use of disruptive technology, better compensation for EMTs and a unique business model that inspires the highest level of care. Ambulnz has more than 1,500 highly skilled medical professionals, including EMTs, paramedics, nurses and physicians, working in eight States and in the United Kingdom. Ambulnz is also the largest private ambulance company responding to COVID-19 in New York City and has transported over 15,000 COVID-19 patients nationally. More info at www.ambulnz.com . For more information about Ambulnz, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

