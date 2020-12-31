Ambulnz and Rapid Reliable Testing Partner with NYC Test & Trace Corps to Launch Rapid COVID-19 Testing on Mobile Units

"New Yorkers are hearing our call to get tested, but with the arrival of winter, our battle against COVID-19 deepens, and we need everyone to continue to get tested often," said NYC Test & Trace Corps Executive Director Dr. Ted Long. "With the start of rapid testing at mobile units in partnership with Ambulnz/Rapid Reliable Testing, we are bringing more quick and convenient options at no cost to the communities most in need of this service."

The Test & Trace Corps already partners with Rapid Reliable Testing, which is in the process of deploying a fleet of 40 mobile units anticipated by mid-February to provide standard PCR testing across New York City. Similar to the Test & Trace Corps' existing mobile units, these teams are deployed across the city and provide testing at no cost to New Yorkers. No appointment is needed and language access interpretation is available. Through this new partnership, two of RRT's mobile units have been converted to provide rapid testing, with results returned in approximately 15 minutes. RRT has performed more than 10,000 tests for the Test & Trace Corps to date, most of them standard PCR testing.

"We are delighted to partner with Test & Trace Corps to expand public access to COVID testing in our hometown of NYC" said Stan Vashovsky, CEO of Ambulnz and Rapid Reliable Testing. "We look forward to deploying additional PCR and Rapid Antigen units across the five boroughs, to help get the citizens of New York tested, and hasten the end of this pandemic."

Rapid, or "point-of-care", can either be molecular, also known as PCR, or antigen. RRT's mobile units offer antigen tests using a more comfortable nasal "short swab" for specimen collection, and the positive test results are highly accurate. The Test & Trace Corps subsequently confirms any negative result obtained from a rapid on-site test with a molecular test performed in a laboratory.

Mobile rapid testing will enhance the current citywide testing capacity of 120,000 tests per day, offered at more than 300 sites across the city. Each mobile testing unit can perform up to 300 tests per day.

As with the Corps' existing mobile fleet, these rapid mobile units will be deployed on a week-to-week basis to communities where the need is greatest. The two new rapid antigen testing units are deployed at the following locations this week:

NYCHA Castle Hill

2144 Seward Avenue

Bronx, NY 10473

Monday – Thursday; Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dates: December 28 – 31, January 2 – 3

For ages 4 and up

NYCHA West Brighton I & II

Parking lot entrance at 820 Henderson Ave

Staten Island, NY 10310

Monday – Thursday, Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dates: December 28 – 31, January 2 – 3

For ages 4 and up

In addition to RRT mobile units, the Test & Trace Corps mobile fleet also includes six all-weather units consisting of purpose-built, converted ambulances. The full schedule of mobile testing for this week can be found at nyc.gov/covidtest, where you can also find other testing sites near you at no cost. Or call the NYC Test & Trace Corps hotline at 212-COVID19. Check testing wait times at City sites before you go by visiting testandtrace.nyc.

About Ambulnz:

Ambulnz (pronounced like Ambulance but with a Z sound at the end) is a leading provider of mobile medical services and medical transportation in the US and UK. Ambulnz's TeleHealth+ provides non-critical medical services to patients in their homes, delivering the full promise and potential of telemedicine. Their experienced medical field staff of 1,500 EMTs, paramedics and licensed practical nurses work under the guidance of MD1 Medical Care PC to fill the gap between a visit to the doctor's office and a traditional telemedicine call. Ambulnz uses disruptive, AI-powered technology to dispatch and manage their fleet, and is the only medical transportation company that offers ambulance, ambulette and medical sedan options to accommodate every type of patient need. Their Rapid Reliable Testing division has already tested over 500,000 individuals for COVID-19, helping manage the spread of the pandemic. Ambulnz is the largest private ambulance company responding to COVID-19 in New York City and has transported over 15,000 COVID-19 patients nationally. For more information about Ambulnz, visit www.ambulnz.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Test & Trace Corps

The Test & Trace Corps is the City's comprehensive effort to test, trace, and provide support for every case of COVID-19 and every person exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Through a partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the Test & Trace Corps allows the City to immediately isolate and care for those who test positive for the virus and then rapidly track, assess, and quarantine anyone who may have been exposed. To help all New Yorkers safely separate at home and monitor their health status, the Take Care pillar of the Test & Trace Corps also offers free hotel rooms with wraparound services for New Yorkers who are unable to safely separate in their own homes. For those safely separating at home, contact tracers perform daily calls and conduct in-person visits as necessary. These calls allow tracers to gauge the progress of cases, ensure proper compliance with separation protocol, and connect people to more supportive services as necessary. Today, 98% of all COVID-19 cases and 97% of contacts reported following isolation and quarantine requirements.

About NYC Health + Hospitals

NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health care system in the nation serving more than a million New Yorkers annually in more than 70 patient care locations across the city's five boroughs. A robust network of outpatient, neighborhood-based primary and specialty care centers anchors care coordination with the system's trauma centers, nursing homes, post-acute care centers, home care agency, and MetroPlus health plan—all supported by 11 essential hospitals. Its diverse workforce of more than 42,000 employees is uniquely focused on empowering New Yorkers, without exception, to live the healthiest life possible. For more information, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org and stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NYCHealthSystem or Twitter at @NYCHealthSystem .

