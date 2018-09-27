AMC Entertainment Holdings' (AMC) Board of Directors Are Being Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Potentially Breaching Their Fiduciary Duties to Stockholders
14:35 ET
BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether certain of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s ("AMC" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMC) officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired AMC securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney John DeFelice at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or by visiting http://shareholder.law/amc.
Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.
