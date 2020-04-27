AMC Health Expands Partnership with Geisinger Health to Utilize Telehealth Monitoring Solutions to Help Assess, Monitor and Triage COVID Patients At-Home

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Health, the leading provider in telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology, announced its expanded relationship with long-term client Geisinger, utilizing AMC's telehealth capabilities to help assess, monitor and triage patients at-home who are chronically ill and at high risk; those living with heart failure, COPD, hypertension and diabetes. AMC and Geisinger have been in partnership since 2008 and are working closely to help fight the risks and serious impact of COVID-19.

AMC Health AMC Health

The expanded telehealth services will be provided to Geisinger and their patients, including new IVR (interactive voice response) and patient Bluetooth peripheral kits, including pulse oximeter and thermometers for patients who are symptomatic and/or diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We are excited to build our long-standing relationship with Geisinger and trust they have in us to help reduce the capacity strain on their doctors and nurses as COVID-19 continues to rapidly escalate.For several months, we have prepared for this crisis, ensuring greater customization for our clients and their patients, including provider-patient video capabilities, real-time tools to assess and monitor patient vitals at-home, and a full suite of IVR solutions that meets the needs of Geisinger Health. We don't believe in a one-size-fits-all approach – it's about meeting the needs of our clients when and where they want it," said Nesim Bildirici, CEO of AMC Health.

AMC's telehealth capabilities serve hospitals, health plans and Veterans, alike. Their platform combines state-of-the-art technology that easily enables their customers, like Geisinger, with fully scalable, integrated and customized solutions that proactively ensure high-risk patients are monitored from the comfort of their own home.

"AMC Health is a trusted partner that has worked with us for more than 12-years. Today, in the wake of the COVID crisis, taking care of our patients is priority one and having the ability to reduce the capacity strain for our clinical teams and staff gives us the needed edge on assessing, managing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19. AMC's telehealth capabilities provides us with the means to stay connected to and interact with our patients, monitoring their daily health, while keeping them at home or determining if they should be seen, directly," said Joann Sciandra, Vice President of Care Coordination and Integration at Geisinger.



About AMC Health

AMC's passion drives their purpose to give everyone the power to live healthier, more independent, lives in their comfort of their own home. For over 17 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Its FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services, and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company's ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 150 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health's peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, COPD and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.



About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1.5 million consumers it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 13 hospital campuses, a 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With 32,000 employees and 1,800 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at geisinger.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Follow us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/401369/admin/

Follow us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AMCHealth1/

Follow us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/AMCHealth

E-mail – [email protected]

Contacts

Media Contact for AMC Health:

Kris Knopf, 877-776-1746

[email protected]

SOURCE AMC Health