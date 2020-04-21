AMC Health Launches New Telehealth IVR Monitoring Solutions with eviCore healthcare and Other Customers to Help Assess, Monitor, and Triage COVID-19 Patients At-Home

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Health, the leading provider in telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology, today announced that its expanded and longstanding relationship with eviCore healthcare (eviCore) will include new interactive voice response (IVR) solutions designed to help assess, monitor, and triage support for patients who are living with underlying conditions and at the greatest risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and respiratory symptoms. In addition to AMC's ongoing telehealth services for hospitals, health plans, and veterans, launching and expanding these solutions will proactively ensure that high-risk patients can be monitored at-home.

AMC Health launches new telehealth IVR monitoring solutions

With the immediate focus on reducing the spread of COVID-19 also comes the need for better care at home, along with contingency planning to manage capacity issues and premature discharges implemented to free-up ICU beds in hospitals.

"AMC Health is working together with eviCore to provide their client partners with IVR capabilities that include IVR surveys for their health plan patient populations with symptom-based questions and educational content. This will help assess patients and reduce the strain on hospitals and health teams to better manage the surge of emergency-room and capacity strains as COVID-19 continues to rapidly escalate," said Nesim Bildirici, CEO of AMC Health.

AMC Health's telehealth IVR solutions are deployed quickly and at scale for those living with chronic conditions and underlying conditions. As millions are sheltering at home, AMC and eviCore are providing a menu of COVID-19 solutions to help patients stay connected to their providers and nurses.

"Working together is how we will win this war on COVID-19. AMC's IVR-only solutions help us to easily and effectively work with their patient population to assess those at-risk of COVID-19 while they are quarantined and chronically ill. And, should the need arise where more comprehensive RPM services are needed with at-home peripherals devices, it's great to know that AMC is ready to go," said Corrine McKeever, RN, BSN, Senior Director, Clinical Operations with eviCore healthcare.

About AMC Health

AMC's passion drives their purpose to give everyone the power to live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own home. For over 17 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Its FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services, and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company's ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 130 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health's peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, COPD,and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

About eviCore healthcare

eviCore healthcare (eviCore) offers proven, diversified medical benefits management solutions that help clients reduce costs while increasing the safety and quality of care for their members. The company provides these solutions to managed care organizations and risk-bearing provider organizations serving commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid populations. Powered by a team of specialized medical professional resources, extensive evidence-based guidelines, and advanced technologies, eviCore supports clients by ensuring the right evidence-based care is delivered at the right time to the right patient at the right site of care. Flexible medical benefits management solutions are offered in: Cardiology, eviCore onConnectSM (Comprehensive Oncology), Gastroenterology, Lab Management, Medical Oncology, Musculoskeletal, Post-Acute Care, Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Sleep, and Specialty Drug Management. eviCore is proud to help 100 million members receive higher quality, lower cost healthcare. For more information, please visit evicore.com.

