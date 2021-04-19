AMC Health, Superior Leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Telehealth Adds Dean Panovich as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Health, the leader in telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM), providing access to care for Payers, Providers, and the largest telehealth provider in the world, the Veterans Affairs, announced today that Dean Panovich has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Dean Panovich

With nearly two-decades of remote care expertise, AMC Health has continued to experience significant growth, serving tens-of-thousands of enrolled patients. As CRO, Dean will oversee all growth areas that include Sales, Account Management, Product Management and Marketing. His addition to AMC Health will support their market growth and profitability.

"I am excited about joining AMC Health. My decision was largely based on AMC Health's long-standing ability to earn the trust of healthcare organizations and putting their needs first, while enabling them to scale quickly and effectively. Their continual pursuit of innovation and best-in-class technology platform is fueled by extensive expertise and depth of their leadership," said Panovich.

As AMC Health has significantly scaled to meet the diverse nature of the healthcare market, including their ability to be a trusted advisor, Panovich brings a deep understanding of payer and provider market segments. Panovich has 20 plus years of executive experience leading large teams in Sales, Account Management, Marketing, Product Management and Business Unit Leader at some of the leading firms in healthcare. Previously, he worked with severalFortune 100 and start-up companies including EDS, E&Y, GE Medical, Optum, Prematics, Treo Solutions and 3M.His broad experience ranges from EMR/EHR, Value Based Care, Data Analytics, Payer Network Solutions and Big Six consulting.

"Having the right people and resources has helped us stay ahead of the competition. Advancing and positioning our solutions combined with helping payers and providers optimize their outcomes and ROI means creating world-class healthcare experiences and access. Dean's diverse healthcare expertise plays an essential part of our speed to market, growth, and profitability," said Nesim Bildirici, Chief Executive Officer.

About AMC Health

For two-decades, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. It is the only FDA Class II cleared platform with end-to-end comprehensive RPM services, and clinically proven solutions that enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of their offices, hospital, and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company's ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable and customized virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 200 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health's peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com .

