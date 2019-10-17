AMC Health Unveils Their 360-degree Patient View, Including New Website, Social and Digital Health Care Engagement

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Health, a leader in virtual healthcare delivery solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.amchealth.com. The new site showcases AMC Health's focus on combining "passion, purpose, and power" to enhance clinician and patient relationships through at-home Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). AMC's digital strategy is driving engagement and education to help those living with chronic conditions, providing a 360-degree user experience. From their continuously evolving, web-based clinical application called CareConsole® to their enhanced social media engagement, online community driven programs and user personas, AMC Health makes it easy for health care organizations to provide best in class Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) telehealth services that help their patients live longer, healthier lives, while improving outcomes and reducing the burden of rising healthcare costs.

AMC Health

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our clients, members and partners. At AMC Health, all our employees shared their thoughts and insights about what our customers wanted to see. That helped shape our perspective – putting our customers first and enabling our employees to have a voice in creating new features, new videos and shared experiences. At AMC Health, we are more than just another health care company, we believe in what we do, so much so, we guarantee it," said Nesim Bildirici, CEO of AMC Health.

AMC Health's focus is going above and beyond for all their customers, including their services to the Veterans Affairs (VA). For more than 17-years, they have delivered multiple clinical trials, customized virtual care programs to redefine and improve member outcomes, and they guarantee reductions by helping reduce the rising costs of health care. They accomplished this by working with and learning from their direct partnerships with health plans and clinical teams to create a 360-degree view of patient populations. AMC Health combines patient data intelligence and real-time performance improvement through its proprietary CareConsole® platform, which leads the industry in sophistication, with embedded algorithms that grow ever more accurate through continuously evolving machine learning regimes to maximize alert efficacy while minimizing 'alert fatigue'. This, and the more than 150 Bluetooth, un-tethered, health care devices allows patients to engage in their health from the comfort of their own homes, alongside their doctors and nurses who monitor and manage their conditions on a remote and real-time basis.

In addition, AMC Health is heavily focused on being in and part of the community. They created and launched several new community outreach programs that include honoring our nation's heroes and celebrating patients and nurses through their website and social media. In just the last 60-days, the Company reported that its new website and social visitors and followers increased by more than 2,000% through engaging new videos and these new outreach programs.

AMC Health's passion drives their purpose to give everyone the power to live healthier, more independent, lives in their comfort of their own home.Combined through years of thought-leadership achieved through their direct partnerships with clinicians and their patients, this complete refresh of their website and digital presence enables them to offer weekly updates on the success of their community support programs as well as keeping members informed on the latest company updates, medical initiatives, and telehealth trends.

"Our state-of-the-art healthcare and Bluetooth™ device platform is just one part of our business. We are a company that puts the clinical and member experience at the center of all that we do. That's what makes AMC Health better and how we put our heart into everything we do," said Bildirici.

About AMC Health

For over 17 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation using virtual care technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Its FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services, and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company's ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 150 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health's peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

