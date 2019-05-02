AMCAL Announces Executive Promotions

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCAL announced staff promotions today to further support execution of the enterprise strategy, including an emphasis on the company's growth and expansion.

Stephen Clarke named Vice President of Market Rate & Student Housing

Stephen Clarke has been named Vice President of AMCAL's Market Rate and Student Housing Division. Mr. Clarke was hired eight years ago to launch the new division and is responsible for the production of more than $1 billion in market rate and student housing in California and Texas.

Mr. Clarke's full bio can be found https://bit.ly/2VGbZrn.

Michael McCloud named Vice President of Asset Management

Michael McCloud has been named AMCAL's Vice President of Asset Management. Mr. McCloud joined AMCAL in April 2017 and oversees the company's 7,000+ unit multi-family portfolio which includes affordable, market-rate and student housing assets across California, Texas and Washington. He has taken a leadership role in optimizing the value of the portfolio through the refinance, sale and repositioning of select assets in addition to supporting key strategic functions including market research, project feasibility, operations and risk management.

McCloud's full bio can be found https://bit.ly/2DEFDDa .

"Stephen and Michael are both highly respected leaders who have made significant contributions to AMCAL's success," said AMCAL's CEO Percival Vaz. "As we strive for continued growth, I am confident they each have the strategic vision to accelerate our progress, and thereby position AMCAL for continued success."

About AMCAL

Since 1978, AMCAL has developed more than $2.5 billion in high-quality multifamily housing projects consisting of more than 7,000 units throughout California, Texas and Washington. AMCAL has been consistently recognized for its solid financial performance and strong, conservative balance sheet which has enabled it to partner with some of the world's leading financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Star America, Anchor Capital, AIG and many others.

For more information, visit amcalhousing.com.

