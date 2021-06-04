AmCap Home Loans Thanks 60 Essential Workers with $30,000 Gifts

HOUSTON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The staff at AmCap Home Loans is thankful that the pandemic is winding down and their employees are beginning to return to "normal." As a thanks to the frontline heroes who have tirelessly worked to keep our communities safe and functioning throughout the pandemic, The Corporate Giving Department surprised 60 essential workers with a total of $30,000 to show their appreciation.

See the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_j-l9woTTdI