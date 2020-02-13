AmCham South China Joins Hand with Members, Cash Donations to Combat Coronavirus Reach $38 Million

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chamber of Commerce in South China (AmCham South China), the leading foreign chamber in the region, today released details of its fundraising effort to combat the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak in China. As of the date of announcement, AmCham South China members and its business community have donated 38 million US dollars in cash and 1.05 million US dollars in-kind to aid Wuhan, Hubei, and other areas in need.

Below is brief list of the total contribution.

over 38 million USD [1] ( 258.49 million yuan ) in cash

( ) in cash approximately 1.05 million USD ( 7.2 million yuan ) worth of goods:

( ) worth of goods: 54,021 masks



180,000 pairs of clinical gloves



400 pieces of air purifier



5.5 million yuan worth of medicine

worth of medicine

6,000 pieces of protective suits



592 goggles

As a foreign non-profit, non-partisan business organization with long-term dedication to the public welfare, AmCham South China is making an all-out effort by calling on members and individuals to donate fund and supplies to help contain the virus outbreak, especially medical supplies and protective items, including face masks, protective caps, suits, goggles and disposable latex gloves.

"Our members have been working hand in hand with our Chinese counterparts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Let's continue the fight as I know together we will succeed," said Dr. Harley Seyedin, president of AmCham South China.

About The American Chamber of Commerce in South China

The American Chamber of Commerce in South China (AmCham South China) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating bilateral trade between the United States and the People's Republic of China. Certified in 1995 by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC, AmCham South China represents more than 2,300 corporate and individual members, is governed by a fully-independent Board of Governors elected from its membership, and provides dynamic, on-the-ground support for American and International companies doing business in South China. In 2019, AmCham South China hosted more than 10,000 business executives and government leaders from around the world at its briefings, seminars, committee meetings and social gatherings. The American Chamber of Commerce in South China is a fully-independent organization accredited by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. All AmChams in China are independently governed and represent member companies in their respective regions.

[1] Exchange rates applied in this press release is 1 dollar equals 6.8 yuan.

SOURCE AmCham South China