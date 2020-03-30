Amcor CEO Ron Delia at JPMorgan Virtual Conference

CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) CEO Ron Delia participated in the JPMorgan Virtual Conference today. A transcript of the event is available in the investors section of Amcor's corporate website under presentations – https://www.amcor.com/investors/financial-information/presentations

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

