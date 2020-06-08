Amcor Extends Sustainability Partnership Network by Joining World Wildlife Fund-led ReSource: Plastic

ZURICH, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC) has today joined the World Wildlife Fund-led activation hub, ReSource: Plastic, a global consortium of companies and organizations collaborating to keep waste out of the environment.

Launched last year, ReSource aims to help accelerate large-scale plastic commitments by organizations. By 2030, Resource has a target to prevent at least 50 million metric tons of plastic waste from entering nature. ReSource welcomed Amcor to the organization alongside Colgate-Palmolive and Kimberly-Clark.

"Amcor is leading the way on packaging innovation, but new products and technologies alone won't be enough to meet our sustainability ambitions and to solve the global waste issue. Keeping waste out of the environment will require not only the right package design but also efficient collection and waste management along with active consumer participation," said Amcor CEO Ron Delia.

"Global challenges are best addressed together, and we are proud to work with Resource: Plastic and the world's largest brands to better protect the environment," Mr. Delia said.

Today also marks the launch of ReSource's inaugural report "Transparent 2020", which identifies a common measurement baseline for principal members and contains a detailed analysis of the challenges and potential solutions.

"When WWF set our global vision of no plastic in nature by 2030, we knew we couldn't achieve this feat alone. We're thrilled to welcome Amcor into ReSource: Plastic and look forward to tackling the plastic pollution problem, together," said Erin Simon, Head of Plastic and Business at World Wildlife Fund.

Amcor is dedicating unprecedented resources to solving the issue of more sustainable design and is bringing innovative products to market. Additionally, the company collaborates with industry partners, governments, and non-governmental organizations to improve collection, recycling, and recovery of plastic packaging and develop new approaches to advance a circular economy and better protect the environment.

Amcor has global partnerships with Ocean Conservancy and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy initiative, where experts led the development of a global design-for-recyclability standard for high-barrier flexible packaging.

Amcor is making progress towards its commitment to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, significantly increase use of recycled materials, and drive greater recycling of packaging around the world.

About Amcor

A global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

For more information: Melinda de Boer, [email protected] / +41-787060237

SOURCE Amcor plc

Related Links

http://www.amcor.com/

