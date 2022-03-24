Amcor innovation recognized through multiple industry achievement awards

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, recently won three awards for its innovation and sustainability approach in solving today's challenges for the packaging industry. The awards were part of the 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards, presented at the FPA ceremony on March 23 in Bonita Springs, Fla.

For more than 65 years, the FPA has been recognizing industry innovations that have changed the packaging industry. This year a record number of entries were represented, with Amcor winning across multiple categories. Amcor received a Gold Award for expanding the use of flexible packaging with the AmPrima™ Recycle Ready Pouch for the Tyson® Instant Pot family meal kit; a Silver Award for Technical Innovation with the Clear Anti-Grease jerky pouch; and a Silver Award for Sustainability with AmPrima™ Recyclable PE shrink film with 30% post-consumer recycled content.

"We are honored to receive these awards and to be recognized by a peer organization, like the FPA," said Chief Technology Officer of Amcor Flexibles, William Jackson. "This recognition further validates Amcor's philosophy that today's packaging can meet customer and consumer needs for innovative, high-performance functionality and help protect our environment for generations to come by being more sustainable.

These awards of achievement come as Amcor is establishing a network of innovation centers around the world to meet tomorrow's challenges today. New centers in China and Belgium will join Amcor's expanding innovation operations in the U.S. This global innovation approach brings the best minds and resources to the table to actively collaborate with customers and to further demonstrate what is possible in sustainable solutions across a wide spectrum of materials. In addition to this global effort, Amcor is investing more than $100 million per year in R&D and innovation as well as educating the next generation of creative thinkers with its $10 million investment in Michigan State University's School of Packaging.

Amcor's winning entries spanned a range of packaging applications and categories:

Amcor's AmPrima™ Recycle Ready Pouch for Tyson® Instant Pot Meal Kits received a Gold Achievement Award for 'Expanding the use of Flexible Packaging.'

The pouch replaces a three-part tray, lidding and overwrap system with a single, convenient high-barrier carrier eligible for consumer recycling at store drop off locations or curbside where available. The new pouch leans into consumers' increased demand for recyclable packaging and achieves Tyson's goal of incorporating more sustainable materials in their brand packaging, providing an 80% reduction in overall carbon footprint and a 75% reduction in packaging weight. It is also produced using 84% less water and eliminates chloride-based PVC materials.

The Clear Anti-Grease Jerky Pouch received a Silver Award for 'Technical Innovation.'

This unique, high-barrier pouch material is extremely effective in preventing grease buildup and scratches on clear meat snack packaging, a long-standing problem for hard, high-fat products like jerky. Proprietary anti-grease agents are included in the barrier film's sealant layer to repel fats and resist abrasion, which provides a clear view of the product and a premium brand image while being efficient to produce and delivering consistent, reliable, anti-grease properties across the entire package.

AmPrima™ Recyclable PE Shrink Film with 30% PCR received a Silver Award for Sustainability.

A recyclable shrink film with renewable content, AmPrima™ PE shrink film with 30% post-consumer content offers the billion-dollar beverage industry a more sustainable alternative to corrugate and traditional shrink wrap. AmPrima™ Recyclable PE film reduces upstream product waste and resource use; lowers greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10%; and uses 24% less energy in the distribution channel over the conventional 100% virgin solution. It supports production efficiency by not compromising line speeds or machinability; qualifies when clean and dry for store drop-off and can be reclaimed in curbside recycling in certain U.S. communities.

