Amcor plc to report first quarter 2020 results

CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2020 results after the US market closes at 4.00 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 7 November 2019 / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday 8 November 2019.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 7 November / 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday 8 November 2019. For those wishing to participate please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada: 866 211 4133 (toll free) Australia: 1800 287 011 (toll free) United Kingdom: 0800 051 7107 (toll free) Hong Kong: 800 901 563 (toll free) Singapore: 800 852 6506 (toll free) All other countries: +1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll free number)



Conference ID 8594848

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available upon conclusion of the call.

ENDS

For further information please contact:





Investors:



Tracey Whitehead

Head of Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9028

tracey.whitehead@amcor.com Damien Bird

Vice President Investor Relations

Amcor

+61 3 9226 9070

damien.bird@amcor.com Jay Koval

Vice President Investors Relations

Amcor

+1 224 313 7127

jay.koval@amcor.com





Media - Europe Media - Australia Media - North America Ernesto Duran

Head of Global Communications

Amcor

+41 78 698 69 40

ernesto.duran@amcor.com James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS



+61 448 881 174

jstrong@citadelmagnus.com Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC



+1 212 521 4879

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

SOURCE Amcor plc

Related Links

www.amcor.com

