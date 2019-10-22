Amcor plc to report first quarter 2020 results

Amcor plc

Oct 22, 2019, 20:20 ET

CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2020 results after the US market closes at 4.00 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 7 November 2019 / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday 8 November 2019.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Thursday 7 November / 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Friday 8 November 2019. For those wishing to participate please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

866 211 4133 (toll free)

Australia:

1800 287 011 (toll free)

United Kingdom:

0800 051 7107 (toll free)

Hong Kong:

800 901 563 (toll free)

Singapore:

800 852 6506 (toll free)

All other countries:

+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll free number)


Conference ID

8594848

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available upon conclusion of the call.  

For further information please contact:



Investors:

Tracey Whitehead
Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028
tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
damien.bird@amcor.com

Jay Koval
Vice President Investors Relations
Amcor
+1 224 313 7127
jay.koval@amcor.com




Media - Europe

Media - Australia

Media - North America

Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
ernesto.duran@amcor.com

James Strong
Citadel-MAGNUS

+61 448 881 174
jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

Daniel Yunger
KekstCNC

+1 212 521 4879
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

