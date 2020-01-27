Amcor to report fiscal 2020 Half Year Results

News provided by

Amcor plc

Jan 27, 2020, 21:30 ET

CHICAGO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its fiscal 2020 half year results after the US market closes at 4.00 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 11 February 2020 / 8.00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 12 February 2020.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30 pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 11 February / 9.30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 12 February 2020.  For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:       

866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:                     

1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:           

0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

Hong Kong:                  

800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore:                   

800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:     

+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)


Conference ID              

1837796

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.  

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Tracey Whitehead
Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028
tracey.whitehead@amcor.com

Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
damien.bird@amcor.com  

Jay Koval
Vice President Investors Relations
Amcor
+1 224 313 7127
jay.koval@amcor.com  

 



Media – Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
ernesto.duran@amcor.com 

Media – Australia
James Strong

 

Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

Media – North America
Daniel Yunger

 

KekstCNC
+1 212 521 4879
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.  Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com  I  LinkedIn  I  Facebook  I  Twitter  I  YouTube

SOURCE Amcor plc

Related Links

www.amcor.com

You just read:

Amcor to report fiscal 2020 Half Year Results

News provided by

Amcor plc

Jan 27, 2020, 21:30 ET