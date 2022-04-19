Amcor to report Third Quarter 2022 Year to Date Results
Apr 19, 2022, 19:27 ET
ZURICH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its year to date results for the nine months ended 31 March 2022 after the US market closes on Tuesday 3 May 2021.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 3 May 2022 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 4 May 2022. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
|
US and Canada:
|
888 440 4149 (toll-free)
|
Australia:
|
1800 953 093 (toll-free)
|
United Kingdom:
|
0800 358 0970 (toll-free)
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852 3002 3410 (local number)
|
Singapore:
|
+65 3159 5133 (local number)
|
All other countries:
|
+1 646 960 0661 (this is not a toll-free number)
|
Conference ID
|
8080870
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 46,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 225 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
